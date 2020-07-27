Defender 'sees benefits' in Barcelona and Man City - The Daily Transfer-Round-Up | #1

We're back for our third consecutive transfer window providing you with daily updates into what is going on in the world of Manchester City transfer rumours. Day one includes the latest stories surrounding the likes of Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, Pedro Porro and much more.

On day one of the transfer window, we saw developments in the ongoing but progressing saga with Valencia winger Ferran Torres, an 'imminent' departure for one defender, and more gossip from Spanish media linking one of City's brightest prospects with a move to La Liga...

Going 'Crazy' For Garcia

We start in Spain, where MundoDeportivo brought yet more claims surrounding the future of centre-back Eric Garcia, and interest from his former club FC Barcelona.

It was suggested on Monday that Barcelona are ‘crazy’ about signing the teenage sensation, and that his recruitment is a ‘priority signing’ within the club - whether that was this summer, or next year when he would become a free agent due to his contractual situation.

Unsurprisingly, it was suggested that Manchester City want to retain him 'at all costs', and that manager Pep Guardiola is ‘very convincing’ however both the Catalan coach and Garcia himself are aware that the player will not be at the Etihad forever.

Despite the convincing nature of Pep Guardiola, it is suggested that there is 'no certainty' over what Eric Garcia will ultimately decide. Given his contract situation, the decision will be ‘up to the player’, and he sees benefits at both Barcelona and City.

Closing In On Ferran

Stories surrounding 20-year-old Valencia winger Ferran Torres are coming thick and fast, but seemingly in the right direction for Manchester City.

The latest claims come from reputable journalists at Goal, who suggest that the Premier League side are 'closing in' on a deal for the winger, who has agreed to signing a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

It does appear as though both clubs are still engaged in conversation surrounding a potential transfer fee, although Goal report that the initial sum is expected to be between £27 million and £36 million, leaving room for potential add-ons.

One claim from the same report suggests that coach Pep Guardiola was integral to the winger seemingly agreeing to a move to the Etihad this summer, ahead of other top European clubs such as Juventus and Manchester United.

The Mail maintained a similar message, reporting that both parties are continuing discussions over a price for the Spain international, with the La Liga club pushing for £40M. Once again, it was clearly stated that the player does wants to join Manchester City and is personally hopeful that an agreement on his fee is close.

Championship Pending For Midfielder

One outgoing from Manchester City appears to be 19-year-old academy midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who is on the verge of completing a permanent switch to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Courtesy of an exclusive from the Sheffield Star, Dele-Bashiru is 'closing in' on finalising his move to Hillsborough, with a medical taking place today [Monday] and personal terms close to being agreed.

Four Signings On The Agenda

Throughout the build-up to the official opening of the summer transfer window, much has been made regarding the quantity of players Manchester City could be in the market for - with the main focus being on the recruitment of central defenders.

The Telegraph suggest that while Ferran Torres could be the first signing of the summer, providing a fee can be agreed, Manchester City also want one or two central defenders and a left-back. It is reported that two names that could depart the club this summer are central defensive pairing Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones.

Porro For Portugal

Similarly to Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, another player who looks to be on their way out of the club is Pedro Porro - signed from City Football Group-owned Girona in 2019.

The 20-year-old is heading to Sporting Lisbon and, according to Record in Portugal, despite the initial transfer being a loan deal, a buy-option will be included in the agreement - despite Manchester City's reluctance to include such a clause.

