Departing Player Confirms A 'Top Level Striker' Incoming, Updates On Premier League Midfielder 'In The Next Days' - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #35

A cancelled pre-season friendly dominated the Manchester City headlines on Wednesday, but there was still plenty of transfer news to get our teeth stuck into.

In the 35th edition of City Xtra's transfer round-up, there's updates on Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, Sporting's in-demand teenager Nuno Mendes, Juventus and Italy star Federico Chiesa, as well as an update on the Blues' pursuit of a striker.

So let's get right into it...

READ MORE: English side look towards Man City striker as possible recruit

READ MORE: Danny Ings has his sights set on two Premier League clubs

Arrivals

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 3/10

Fabrizio Romano was discussing the saga linking Jack Grealish to Manchester City in his Twitch stream on Tuesday night.

The links have died down in recent weeks, mainly due to the midfielder's participation at the European Championships and now jetting away on holiday post-tournament.

Speaking in his stream, Romano said, "It will take some days, we'll have some [Jack] Grealish updates. Let's see, maybe in the next days I will give you something."

No new information here.

In fact, it's just a pre-warning to prepare for more developments in the coming days.

It seems that, at the moment, Jack Grealish is merely assessing his options.

Nuno Mendes - Rumour Rating: 6/10

Another piece of information from the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano coming right your way.

Manchester City are reportedly 'leading the race' to sign Nuno Mendes, but are 'really far' from Sporting's valuation of €50 million.

At the moment, the Blues are prepared to offer around €25 million, but there is no official bid in place.

Later in the day, Sport Witness translated and relayed a report from Record in Portugal, who claim that Sporting have already turned down a €25 million bid plus a player from Manchester City for Nuno Mendes.

Sporting continue to demand €50 million for their latest prized asset, and there’s the ‘conviction’ that, sooner or later, he’ll end up moving to a ‘big shark’ in Europe

Whether that'll be at Manchester City or another top European club in unknown, but this is the first we've heard regarding an 'official' bid from the Etihad Stadium.

We're not stopping there on Mendes though.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Transfer Window podcast, Duncan Castles has reported that Manchester City ‘like’ Nuno Mendes, and that director of football Txiki Begiristain believes he is 'the best player in Sporting’s squad'.

However, as has been the case in every other report connecting player with club, Manchester City are not willing to meet Sporting's valuation.

Federico Chiesa - Rumour Rating: 2/10

According to Calciomercato in Italy, Manchester City have emerged as contenders to land the impressive and in-demand Juventus winger Federico Chiesa this summer.

The Blues have joined Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the race, with the youngster about to enter the last year of his contract with the Italian giants.

It really is no surprise to see that there are links appearing to the talented Italian forward. There's always a player who emerges at a major tournament and instantly is linked with Europe's elite.

As much as Federico Chiesa is a fantastic footballer; with Manchester City's already incredible depth in attack, I can't see a move happening just yet.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides major update on €50M defensive pursuit

READ MORE: Premier league trio eye move for Man City midfielder this summer

A Striker - Rumour Rating: I don't know at this point...

As much as my sub-heading suggests how tired I am already of this ongoing striker saga, the recently-departed Lukas Nmecha has provided Manchester City fans with some intriguing and juicy quotes.

After completing his move to Wolfsburg in Germany, the 22 year-old told Kicker, "I still had one year of contract. They're getting another top striker, I don't think my chances would have been very good there."

It's probably already common knowledge, but it's probably the closest confirmation we've got that Manchester City chiefs are looking to bring in a top level striker.

Who that is, your guess is as good as mine...

Brooklyn Nfonkeu - Rumour Rating: 6.5/10

According to an exclusive report from Football Insider late on in the day, Manchester City have 'agreed terms' with Leeds United U15s talent Brooklyn Nfonkeu - who is set to join the academy set-up in East Manchester.

ANOTHER new signing?!

What more could you want at this point, especially after the breakthrough in a deal for Scott Carson on Tuesday.

Follow us on Twitter for live transfer updates: @City_Xtra