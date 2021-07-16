Details of Juventus' Proposal For Man City Star Revealed By Italian Source - City Demand Over €60M For Player

Juventus want to sign Gabriel Jesus on a season-long loan before making it a permanent transfer, according to the latest reports.

The Brazilian has struggled to make a significant impact in Manchester since his transfer from Palmeiras in the January of 2017.

Despite scoring his 100th Premier League goal against Everton on the final day of last season, Gabriel Jesus has played second fiddle to the clubs all-time top goalscorer, Sergio Agüero since his arrival.

Rumours from CalcioMercato in Italy have revealed football giants Juventus are interested in a transfer, but want to first bring him in on an expensive season-long loan deal.

It's already known that Harry Kane and Jack Grealish are Manchester City's priority targets this summer. But to facilitate these multi-million pound deals, some senior players will have to be sold.

Gabriel Jesus is one of them, and long-standing interest from Juventus seems to have intensified over the last couple of weeks.

Manchester City's interest in Harry Kane may act as a deciding factor. If that particular transfer happens, the Brazilian may look elsewhere for more regular gametime.

The Bianconeri are reportedly now in contact with the club directly, where officials are pushing for a deal which would see the transfer go through next summer when Juventus are in a much more financially stable position.

With the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata still uncertain, significant wages could be freed in the meantime to facilitate Jesus' transfer next season.

However, it is further explained as per the translation from Sport Witness, that Manchester City want to make money on Gabriel Jesus ‘immediately’, and would like to make between €60 million and €65 million through a sale.

