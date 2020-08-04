City Xtra
Details surrounding Ferran Torres' Man City contract emerge

Danny Lardner

Manchester City have built-in 12 add-ons into the deal for Valencia winger Ferran Torres. Of those 12, about five are 'easily' achievable while the other seven are 'more difficult' to achieve, according to Diario AS in Spain.

Manchester City have been praised for securing a good deal for the 20-year-old, who has been at Valencia's youth setup since he was a child.

valencia-cf-v-atalanta-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-second-leg (2)

The specific add-ons to the contract are unknown but could include bonuses for winning the Premier League, Champions League, and either of the two domestic cups while playing at the Etihad.

Individual awards could bring about more add-ons in Valencia's favour - examples of these would include the Premier League Player of the Season and Golden Boot winner, while some reports have hinted that one of the 12 potential add-ons would come if Torres wins the Balon D'or award.

Transfer Rumours

Nathan Ake to join Man City 'within the next week' - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #9

It's been the biggest day yet in Manchester City's 2020 summer transfer window, as their first signing of the season was announced. Here's a round-up of every piece of news and gossip from a busy 24 hours...

Nathan Allen

OFFICIAL: Manchester City complete the signing of Ferran Torres from Valencia

Manchester City have officially completed the signing of 20-year-old winger Ferran Torres from Valencia for a fee reportedly around €25 million plus various add-ons.

harryasiddall

Borussia Dortmund have moved to sign Man City winger - PSG also interested

Borussia Dortmund have moved to sign Manchester City winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, according to Sami Mokbel at the Daily Mail.

Danny Lardner

Man City negotiating with Rangers over fee for forward - contract already signed

Manchester City have agreed a contract with Rangers youngster Adedire Mebude (16), and are in talks with the SPL side about a compensation fee.

markgough96

The City Xtra Podcast | #8 - New Kits, Transfer Updates, and a Real Test

We're back with another episode of The City Xtra Podcast! In this week's episode we look at Manchester City's transfer business, the new home and away kits, and how we're going to prepare to face Real Madrid.

City Xtra

Serie A giants an 'enticing' option for Man City midfielder - former club a 'formidable opponent' in the bidding

David Silva (34) is currently deliberating what to do next in his career. Lazio are willing to offer the Spaniard €6m over two seasons (including bonuses), however his former club Valencia may try and sway his decision.

Sam Puddephatt

Breaking: Ferran Torres signs Man City contract - paperwork and medicals completed

Ferran Torres has signed his Manchester City contract, with all the necessary paperwork and medicals completed in Barcelona on Tuesday morning, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Freddie Pye

Man City centre-back offered a new contract - future 'in the hands' of his agent

Eric Garcia (19) is currently stalling after Manchester City offered him a new contract. The Spanish defender is taking a while to review his potential options with his agent, Iván de la Peña, according to Mundo Deportivo as relayed by Sport Witness.

Sam Puddephatt

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday both interested in Man City youngster

Manchester City youngster Keyendrah Simmonds is subject to interest over the Pennines, from both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Harry Winters

Man City to send top officials to Barcelona to oversee the signing of La Liga star

Ferran Torres will undergo his Manchester City medical at a clinic in Barcelona 'first thing' on Tuesday, with the club's top officials all present according to David Alonso as relayed by El Transistor.

Freddie Pye