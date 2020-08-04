Details surrounding Ferran Torres' Man City contract emerge

Manchester City have built-in 12 add-ons into the deal for Valencia winger Ferran Torres. Of those 12, about five are 'easily' achievable while the other seven are 'more difficult' to achieve, according to Diario AS in Spain.

Manchester City have been praised for securing a good deal for the 20-year-old, who has been at Valencia's youth setup since he was a child.

The specific add-ons to the contract are unknown but could include bonuses for winning the Premier League, Champions League, and either of the two domestic cups while playing at the Etihad.

Individual awards could bring about more add-ons in Valencia's favour - examples of these would include the Premier League Player of the Season and Golden Boot winner, while some reports have hinted that one of the 12 potential add-ons would come if Torres wins the Balon D'or award.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra