'Did I speak to Inter?' - Agent of Man City striker responds to latest transfer rumours

Sergio Aguero's agent Hernan Reguera has strongly refuted rumours that the Manchester City striker could leave the club soon, in quotes reported by FCInterNews as relayed by Sport Witness.

There has been speculation about the future of Agüero in recent weeks, with rumours of a move to Italy gaining traction. However, the player's agent Reguera has unequivocally denied such talk.

"There is no possibility that he will leave sooner [than his contract expires, which is June 2021]. You will see. Did I speak to Inter? No, the reason is simple: Aguero is fine with the Citizens and has no intention of changing teams", Reguera stated.

(Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

The comments will reassure City fans about the future of Agüero, although the rumours of a move to Serie A sides Napoli and Inter Milan in recent weeks have hardly sounded credible.

It would be a huge shock if the Argentine forward was to depart City in the summer, and his agent's comments appear to confirm that he will remain part of Pep Guardiola's squad for the 2020/21 season - although when exactly that will start, remains to be seen.

-----

