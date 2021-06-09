Doubts On Harry Kane Deal, Raheem Sterling Responds To Media Speculation - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #1

Here we go then! The City Xtra team are back once again with the Daily Transfer Round-Up series, as Manchester City gear up for a summer of hectic business both in terms of arrivals and exits at the Etihad Stadium.

Incomings

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 7/10

Get used to it, because this a name you're likely to see here every day until either Harry Kane is holding up a sky blue shirt, or he publicly states his desire to remain at Tottenham Hotspur.

Today's fresh batch of reports come directly from the Athletic, who have detailed the Blues' plans as the window opens.

First of all, Harry Kane is Manchester City's number one striking target - which should be known to almost everyone by now. However, the club have never spent anywhere near in excess of £130 million on one player, and it is suggested that they are unlikely to shell that amount out on a player who's 27 years-old and very injury prone.

Tottenham Hotspur do expect Manchester City to swoop for the England captain, but not with a big enough offer to accept. There's also the thinking that Kane is too professional and would not down tools to force a move.

The striker's consistent ankle injuries have always been a concern, but Manchester City's interest is definitely genuine, if it can be done for the right price.

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 7/10

Again, this is similar to Harry Kane, Manchester City's interest in Jack Grealish is genuine, but there's a few more caveats to this one.

According to the Athletic, if a striker is signed this summer, a move for the creative midfielder would ultimately depend on if one of the current crop of Manchester City's forwards leave the club.

However, if no striker is signed, the 25 year-old could move to the Etihad for a fee in the region of £100 million regardless of any departures. Manchester City's reluctance to pay over the odds for players may hamper this deal, but Jack Grealish is certainly a player admired by Pep Guardiola.

A further report later in the day by Duncan Castles on his Transfer Window Podcast further confirmed Jack Grealish is Manchester City's target to replace want-away midfielder Bernardo Silva.

He is 'extremely high' on the clubs list and they believe there is a 'real possibility' of making a deal happen and partnering him with Phil Foden in midfield.

Declan Rice - Rumour Rating: 3/10

This is only a small note in the Athletic's lengthy report, but Manchester City are reportedly considering making an offer for West Ham United's Declan Rice.

It's no surprise to see both Manchester City and the European champions Chelsea being interested in the holding midfielder after such a good year in East London, but it seems there's nothing more than admiration in this one.

Both clubs are said to have other priorities and can't afford multiple deals in a post-Covid window.

Given Manchester City's focus on signing a new centre-forward, it seems highly unlikely that the club would smash their existing transfer record for a player in a position that falls low down in their list of priorities.

Nuno Mendes - Rumour Rating: 5/10

Some new information surfaced on Manchester City's pursuit of Nuno Mendes, which is actually very similar to the rumours that emerged prior to the opening of the window.

The Athletic claim that Manchester City officials have been paying close attention to the left-back, who has been valued at €50 million by Sporting Lisbon.

Any deal does depend on what finances are involved with the Blues' negotiations with Harry Kane - who is seen as the priority.

If that's the case, a move for Nuno Mendes would still be possible in 2022 - which is a situation the Portuguese champions reportedly prefer.

Manuel Locatelli - Rumour Rating: 8/10

Sassuolo's star man, Manuel Locatelli has been attracting interest from the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid, as well as Manchester City in recent months - and the man himself has been speaking, via Fabrizio Romano, about his future:

“I’ll decide my future after the Euros. I talked with the Sassuolo board - we know what we’ve to do in July."

His tone suggests a move this summer is on the cards, but if that's to Manchester City or another top European club remains unknown - at present, this story gets a high rating purely down to the fact that it comes from the player himself.

Romelu Lukaku - Rumour Rating: 3/10

One last little update from the Athletic, and it's concerning the vacant striker position once again. This time, it's Romelu Lukaku who's still seen as a good option for Manchester City, after an incredible campaign with Inter Milan.

However, they do also say that the Blues' interest in the Belgian has hugely diminished since the start of last season.

Outgoings

Raheem Sterling - Rumour Rating: 3/10

The England international has been linked away from the Etihad Stadium in recent weeks, but no concrete interest has emerged from another club.

Barcelona were claimed to have considered the possibility of signing the Englishman, but the finances involved would be far too high for the La Liga giants.

Speaking to the talkSport, Raheem Sterling expectedly quashed any transfer talk before it even for going:

"Do what they did before we had social media. Don’t check anything, don’t look at anything. That’s the most important thing."

We'll give this one a lowly rating at present, purely on the basis that it remains highly unlikely that he's going anywhere this summer.

Gabriel Jesus - Rumour Rating: 3/10

Gazzeta Dello Sport has provided another report on Juventus' planned pursuit of striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian is claimed to be concerned about his lack of game-time, especially with Manchester City's desire to bring in another world class striker following the departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona.

The club are reportedly 'willing to grant a loan with an obligation to buy', allowing Juventus to 'spread the investment over several seasons'. The Serie A giants would prefer a loan with an option to buy, however that is ‘almost impossible'.

This one gets a lowly rating too, on the basis that it would be rather strange for Manchester City to grant one of their most high-profile players a loan move. In the event of the former Palmeiras man leaving, one would expect to be a standard transfer on the spot as opposed to a loan deal at first.

Ilkay Gundogan - Rumour Rating: 3/10

Yesterday there was news of Ilkay Gundogan's representatives having met with Barcelona over a potential move.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has spoke out on his Here We Go podcast on Wednesday to clarify the situation.

He says Barcelona have enquired about the German, however at the moment there is no agreement or anything advanced with Manchester City.

We'll be keeping this rating nice and low too, on the basis that it is highly unlikely that Pep Guardiola would hand over one of his most popular players and most in-form talents from the Premier League winning season of 2020/2021.

