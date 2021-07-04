Dutch Club Pushing To Sign Coveted Man City Winger - Talks Progressing For A Loan Move

New Manchester City winger Filip Stevanovic may have to wait a bit more before he can make his first appearance under the bright lights of the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City signed Stevanovic over the recent winter transfer window from FK Partizan Belgrade for a notable €8.5 million fee.

As Stevanoivc was not projected to earn any playing time minutes with the first-team, club officials elected to loan him back to Partizan for a half-season loan move.

Now, Stevanovic is officially with new parent club Manchester City, but he now may be on the move once again.

According to a report from Dutch-based outlet Voetbal International, Eredivise side SC Heerenveen is open to signing the promising Serbian winger for a mere one-season loan deal.

Following a 13th place finish in the final Eredivise standings this past season, Heerenveen is well looking for short-term attacking solutions and views Stevanovic as one viable option to help revamp its attack.

Heerenveen has been scouting the Manchester City prospect for quite some time and would like to finalize a possible loan agreement for the talent over the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Dutch club is already in talks with Manchester City officials for this possible deal, so the ball is on their court over whether such an agreement will soon come to fruition.

The Premier League powerhouse is currently in no rush to decide just what route it plans to take with Stevanovic for next season, as club officials plan to evaluate every possible option for him.

The 18-year-old prospect is coming off of one promising campaign over his final season with Paritzan, where he recorded six goal contributions in Super liga Srbije play.

As he is not expected to integrate into Manchester City's first-team this upcoming season, a loan stint is certainly best for him in his first contracted year with the Premier League champions.

More so, a move to play feature for Heerenveen would certainly be ideal for Stevanovic, especially considering the tactical challenges that would be presented to him in the Eredivise.

