Dutch Side Edging Closer to 'Green Light' on Loan Swoop for Manchester City Midfielder

Dutch side FC Eindhoven are eyeing a loan move for Manchester City youngster Iker Pozo, according to a new report from Netherlands.

Iker Pozo has not had the best time of things this season. Having featured just thrice for the Manchester City U-23's this season, the Spaniard has struggled for playing time across the club's youth ranks.

While the diminutive midfielder made 28 appearances for Dutch club FC Eindhoven last season, the youngster is in need of the same amount of time on the pitch to keep progressing his development after a subdued season in Manchester so far.

According to a report by Eindhoven Dagblad, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, FC Eindhoven are understood to be eager to bring Iker Pozo back on loan ‘in the coming days’.

It has been further claimed that the Eerste Divisie outfit are said to have ‘been waiting for a while’ for City to give the ‘green light’, as they ‘hope to welcome’ him for the remainder of the season.

However, it has been stated that up until now, the Premier League champions have maintained a ‘wait and see attitude’ over a potential deal.

In addition to this, FC Eindhoven technical manager Marc Scheepers is said to believe that the 21-year-old would like to return to Holland in familiar settings after what was deemed a successful spell on loan for the silky midfielder.

There is a strong case for Pep Guardiola’s side having one of, if not the best array of midfielders in the world, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho comprising a collective of world-beaters.

For Iker Pozo to be a part of this roster one day, it is essential for him that such a loan spell comes to fruition, in order to edge closer to his objective of playing in the Manchester City midfield in the future.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra