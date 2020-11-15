SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

England midfielder tops Man City's transfer wish list ahead of summer window

Freddie Pye

Manchester City reportedly have Aston Villa and England midfielder Jack Grealish at the top of their transfer shortlist ahead of the next summer window, according to the latest reports from England.

The Villa Park captain has seen a meteoric rise in his value over the past 12-18 months after a remarkable run of form for his club that has lead to a senior England call-up an a competitive debut against Belgium in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday night.

This rise has not gone unnoticed at the Etihad Stadium, with previous reporting from David Ornstein of the Athletic stating that Manchester City 'really admire' Grealish - however, he 'wasn't on their agenda' in the summer transfer window, and it is uncertain whether he will be in the future.

aston-villa-v-wolverhampton-wanderers-premier-league

The latter aspect of the report appears to have been contradicted courtesy of an exclusive report from the Daily Star this weekend, who claim that Jack Grealish is at the top of City's transfer targets and is very much the 'main focus' of their attentions. His aforementioned remarkable rise in the game has convinced City, according to the Star, that he would be the 'perfect addition' to their squad in June.

However, Grealish isn't the only Villa Park midfielder to have caught the eyes of Manchester City officials, with former player and Brazil international Douglas Luiz also 'on their radar', according to the same report.

43123761

Luiz was sold to the then recently-promoted side in 2019, however City wisely embedded two separate buy-back clauses into the deal, with the final of the two becoming active next summer for a fee of £25 million.

Whether or not Manchester City will look to activate that clause remains to be seen, however some fans have been calling for the club to recruit in the defensive midfield position due to two major factors: the apparent struggles of Rodrigo and also the impending departure of Fernandinho upon the expiry of his contract next summer.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: Kevin De Bruyne confirms contract talks status with Man City

Kevin De Bruyne has opened up on reported discussions between the player and Manchester City surrounding his current contract at the Etihad Stadium, with the midfielder confirming he wants to remain at the club.

Freddie Pye

Key Man City forward picks up injury on international break - manager reveals prognosis

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has picked up a calf injury prior to England's Nations League clash against Belgium and is unavailable for selection.

harryasiddall

Journalists claims Man City are preparing to sign major La Liga duo next summer

Journalist Gustavo Yarroch has made the explosive claim that Manchester City are preparing to sign Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi as free agents next summer.

markgough96

Kevin de Bruyne reveals which Man City player he believes is "one of the most consistent performers"

Kevin de Bruyne has revealed that he views Kyle Walker as one of Manchester City's "most consistent performers".

markgough96

“I’ve never seen football like it." - Premier League star heaps praise on Man City

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has admitted he's 'never seen football like it' when asked about facing Manchester City in the Premier League.

harryasiddall

"I have goosebumps - unbelievable." - Bernardo Silva reminisces on key moments in Man City's history

Bernardo Silva was recently sat down by Manchester City's official YouTube channel to reminisce on key moments in the clubs history.

harryasiddall

Real Madrid scouts set to 'closely follow' Man City defender - could rival Barcelona with a bid

Real Madrid social media account Bernabeu Digital has made an interesting claim about the Spanish club's interest in Man City's Eric Garcia.

markgough96

by

dan burcea

Man City suffer additional injury scare with forward sustaining 'problem' on international duty

Manchester City have sustained another possible injury problem on Saturday, with forward Raheem Sterling picking up a 'problem' in training for England ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash with Belgium on Sunday evening, according to the Telegraph.

City Xtra

Pep Guardiola 'moving closer' towards Man City contract extension

Pep Guardiola is 'moving closer' towards a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium, as opposed to leaving the club upon the expiry of his current contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, according to the Telegraph on Saturday night.

City Xtra

Transfer insider provides insight into offer for Lionel Messi from Man City

The chance to end his career in MLS and potentially at City Football Group-owned New York City FC could still persuade Lionel Messi to head to the Etihad Stadium next summer.

Nathan Allen