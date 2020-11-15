England midfielder tops Man City's transfer wish list ahead of summer window

Manchester City reportedly have Aston Villa and England midfielder Jack Grealish at the top of their transfer shortlist ahead of the next summer window, according to the latest reports from England.

The Villa Park captain has seen a meteoric rise in his value over the past 12-18 months after a remarkable run of form for his club that has lead to a senior England call-up an a competitive debut against Belgium in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday night.

This rise has not gone unnoticed at the Etihad Stadium, with previous reporting from David Ornstein of the Athletic stating that Manchester City 'really admire' Grealish - however, he 'wasn't on their agenda' in the summer transfer window, and it is uncertain whether he will be in the future.

The latter aspect of the report appears to have been contradicted courtesy of an exclusive report from the Daily Star this weekend, who claim that Jack Grealish is at the top of City's transfer targets and is very much the 'main focus' of their attentions. His aforementioned remarkable rise in the game has convinced City, according to the Star, that he would be the 'perfect addition' to their squad in June.

However, Grealish isn't the only Villa Park midfielder to have caught the eyes of Manchester City officials, with former player and Brazil international Douglas Luiz also 'on their radar', according to the same report.

Luiz was sold to the then recently-promoted side in 2019, however City wisely embedded two separate buy-back clauses into the deal, with the final of the two becoming active next summer for a fee of £25 million.

Whether or not Manchester City will look to activate that clause remains to be seen, however some fans have been calling for the club to recruit in the defensive midfield position due to two major factors: the apparent struggles of Rodrigo and also the impending departure of Fernandinho upon the expiry of his contract next summer.

