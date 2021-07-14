English Club In Talks To Sign Man City Centre-Back – Player Hints At Transfer With Instagram Activity

Sunderland are on the verge of signing Manchester City defender Callum Doyle on a loan deal which will see the youngster continue his development in English football.

The 17-year-old has been a regular for Manchester City’s under-23 and under-18 squads and has played a crucial role in their Premier League 2 and the Under-18 Premier League title triumphs.

Doyle has been a part of the City Football Academy setup since 2014 and has risen through the ranks over the years.

After few impressive seasons marked with consistent growth, Doyle is now in line for a loan move in order to continue his development, moving into senior men’s football for the next two seasons at a minimum.

According to the latest exclusive information from Roker Report, Sunderland are in talks with their Manchester City counterparts to sign the teenage defender on a loan deal.

Doyle is expected to join Lee Johnson’s side on a two-year loan deal which will see him remain at the League One club until the end of the 2022/2023 season.

The teenager has all but confirmed his move to the Stadium of Light, after recently following Sunderland’s official Instagram handle and a few more of his soon-to-be colleagues.

Callum Doyle is a talented left-footed centre back with commendable defensive skills, but his remarkable ball-playing abilities are the hallmark of his game.

The youngster joins the likes of Tommy Doyle among other highly talented City Football Academy scholars who are in contention for a developmental loan move for the upcoming season and beyond.

