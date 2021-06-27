English Club In Talks With Man City For Goalkeeper Transfer – Deal ‘Close To Being Finalised’

Portsmouth are on the verge of signing Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu on a loan deal, which will see the youngster continue his development in English Football.

The Premier League Champions signed Bazunu from his boyhood club Shamrock Rovers two years ago on a long-term deal that runs until 2024, but have since sent the youngster out on a loan spell to gain valuable first-team experience.

The 19-year-old shot-stopper put on impressive performances during his time at Rochdale last season, making 30 appearances for the former third-tier side, keeping four clean sheets during his time with them.

READ MORE: Man City target swoop for Chelsea defender amid 'huge admiration'

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte would be 'delighted' by Barca switch this summer

According to a latest exclusive report from Portsmouth News, Danny Cowley's side are in advanced talks with Gavin Bazunu’s parent club Manchester City, with a deal now ‘close to being finalised’ for a loan move that will see the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper play for the League One side.

Talks between the two clubs have intensified this week and only a few obstacles remain before the deal gets over the line.

It is expected that Bazunu will join Portsmouth as soon as the coming Monday which will allow him to start preparations for the upcoming season immediately.

READ MORE: Man City wingers 'agrees terms' ahead of summer transfer to Europe

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides latest insight into Grealish/Kane pursuit

Danny Cowley’s footballing philosophy is said to be a major factor in Manchester City’s interest in the deal, as the Portsmouth head coach demands that his goalkeepers ‘play out from the back’ and requires a player who is good with his feet, expectations which are similar to the one’s Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sets for his shot-stoppers.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper ended his campaign on a strong note last season with multiple appearances for his national side and will only hope to continue his progression in senior football at Portsmouth.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra