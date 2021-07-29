English Club 'Increasingly Confident' of Signing Man City Striker This Summer

Manchester City youngster Liam Delap is a loan target of Stoke City and the Championship side are confident of landing their man.

Delap is one of the most highly-rated players within Manchester City’s academy and given his ever-rising stock, the striker would be sought after by other clubs.

The 18-year-old striker impressively recorded 24 goals and four assists in just 20 matches for Manchester City’s U23’s last season, therefore it's unsurprising that Liam Delap has caught the eye of several sides.

The youngsters immediate future is currently up in the air as it's currently unknown whether the striker will remain at the club or if he will be loaned out to another side.

According to an exclusive report from Football League World, Championship side Stoke City are ‘increasingly confident’ of landing Liam Delap on a loan deal, although several clubs are understood to be considering a move for the youngster.

As Liam Delap has flourished in the academy set-up over the past few years, the club may sanction a loan move to develop in a physical and competitive environment.

Liam Delap’s father, Rory spent several years at Stoke City and played in over 200 games for the Potters so, understandably, Stoke will fancy their chances of acquiring Liam Delap on a loan deal.

Liam Delap made his senior Manchester City debut last season against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup and scored his first professional goal after only 18 minutes.

Pep Guardiola has previously praised the youngster and may intend on keeping him at the club next season in order the monitor his progress. However, a loan move for Liam Delap is not out of the realms of possibility.

