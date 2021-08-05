English Club 'Register Their Interest' In Man City Striker - Club 'Keen' On Making A Move Happen

Manchester City youngster Liam Delap has attracted the attention of various Championship clubs throughout the summer, and another two sides have registered their interest in the player.

Highly-rated Manchester City striker Liam Delap has courted attention from numerous Championship teams throughout the summer following his exploits for the U23s last season.

Delap hit 24 goals in just 20 games last term, where he also made his senior debut for City, scoring once in three appearances. And now, the 18-year-old striker appears set to face a step-up in competition next season.

Delap has been noted to have attracted the attention of sides such as Stoke City, Preston North End and Middlesbrough. However, it now appears that more sides have entered the fray for his services.

As per a report by Football Insider, Delap’s latest admirer is Championship side Bournemouth, who the source reports have “registered their interest in a loan deal.”

Whilst the Express & Star have noted that fellow Championship side West Brom are also "keen" on acquiring Delap's services.

With striker Sam Surridge having left the Cherries to join Stoke City this week, Bournemouth are understood to be keen to add to their striking options ahead of the season.

Coincidentally, Liam Delap scored his first senior Manchester City goal against Bournemouth, and the striker may be headed down south with the view of securing first-team football next season.

West Brom have just lost key player Matheus Pereira following their relegation from the Premier League, and the Baggies will need to find a new source for goals should they wish win promotion to the Premier League next term, hence their interest in Liam Delap.

Although Pep Guardiola has previously expressed his desire to keep Delap at the club next season, his future is currently up in the air with a loan move to the Championship appearing to be a very real possibility.

Delap is one of the most highly-rated players within City’s academy and a loan move to a physical league could work wonders for his development.

