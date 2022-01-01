English Side 'Agree' a Deal to Sign Man City Winger - Player to 'Cancel' Loan Spell in France

Patrick Roberts is understood to be ‘cancelling’ his loan spell at French club Troyes to head to the Stadium of Light to sign for Sunderland, as per a new report.

Roberts has had a strange journey as a Manchester City player, making two appearances for the club since signing in 2015.

Despite his six loan spells to a host of clubs around Europe - including Celtic, Girona, Norwich City, Middlesbrough, Derby County, and Troyes - the English winger signed for a rather steep £12 million.

As per the transfer news-based platform Football Insider, Sunderland are understood to have ‘agreed’ to sign Patrick Roberts.

Further details suggest that the Englishman is ‘cancelling’ his loan spell from Ligue 1 club Troyes after joining the club in 2021.

When Roberts signed for City during the Manuel Pellegrini era, he was touted as one of English football’s finest young prospects at 18 years old.

However, all the hype around the transfer died down swiftly after the only senior outings for the youngster were coming off the bench in a League Cup tie against Sunderland, and during the Sky Blues’ 4-1 loss to Tottenham.

It was only at Celtic on loan where the skillful winger made his biggest impression, scoring against his parent club and winning Man of the Match in a 2015/16 Champions League group tie - but it's safe to say things haven’t been on the up ever since.

Playing regular first-team football on a permanent basis for a Sunderland side that looks set to be promoted from League One may prove to be an astute step for the 24-year-old, who is still young enough to revitalize his career.

