English Side Eye Move For Man City Forward - Club Looking To Strengthen Attack This Summer

Manchester City striker Liam Delap has emerged as a target for Preston North End this summer, according to reports.

The Championship side have already secured the signings of Matthew Olosunde, Izzy Brown, Liam Lindsay and Sepp van den Berg ahead of the new campaign, with Frankie McAvoy's side looking to bolster their squad this summer.

It has emerged that the Lilywhites are having to be patient in their pursuit of a Premier League centre-forward, with top clubs biding their time as they assess the future of some of their emerging strikers, with certain clubs reluctant to send their academy stars on loan.

Additionally, Preston are prepared to be patient in their approach, with the Deepdale-based side adamant on evaluating all possible options before holding further talks with a club.

As reported by Lancs Live, Preston could initiate contact with City over a possible loan move for Liam Delap, who enjoyed a sensational 2020/21 campaign as he registered 30 goals and six assists in 27 outings across all competitions for the Sky Blues' U-23 side.

City boss Pep Guardiola handed the 18-year-old his Premier League debut in his side's 5-2 drubbing at the hands of Leicester City in September.

He netted his first senior goal for City in the Premier League champions' 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup last term.

Towards the closing stages of the previous campaign, the Catalan boss stated that the young Englishman will not be going out on loan next term, as Guardiola hinted that the talented marksman will be involved with the first-team after playing a bit-part role for much of the 2020/21 season.



Delap has proven his pedigree down the middle through the academy ranks at City, and with the Manchester side yet to find a suitable replacement for Sergio Agüero, the teenage sensation could see regular playing time for his boyhood club.

Furthermore, with Gabriel Jesus being linked with a move to Juventus, Delap could refuse to go out on loan himself, with a pathway to the first-team seemingly clearer on paper than ever.

