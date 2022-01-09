Skip to main content
English Side 'Interested' in Loan Deal For Man City Youngster - Player 'Open' to Move

Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis is ‘open’ to a move away from his current loan spell at Anderlecht with Stoke City ‘interested’, as per a report from Belgium.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ loan spell at Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht side has been a mixed bag -  making 12 appearances in 21 league matches so far.

While the number of starts indicate that he is certainly in the manager’s plans, the Englishman has played a combined eleven minutes in his last three matches - a sign that he may be considered as the third-choice centre-back at the club.

As per a report by Belgian newspaper Hat Nieuwsblad, Anderlecht are ‘in danger’ of losing Harwood-Bellis, with Stoke City ‘interested’ in a possible swoop for the 19-year-old defender.

It has been further reported that the question is whether the Belgian side can either ‘convince’ City to let the youngster continue his loan spell or just let him depart to another club.

The report suggests that Harwood-Bellis is understood to be ‘open’ to the prospect of going on loan to another side.

Speaking to Belgian outlet Het Laatse Nieuws recently, the defender admitted that his ‘ultimate goal’ is to come up the ranks at City, but he understands that a loan spell at Anderlecht is an ‘important step’ in his development.

With the likes of Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, and Nathan Ake above Harwood-Bellis in the pecking order, the youngster was open about how ‘it’s hard to get minutes’ at the Sky Blues with their depth at centre-back

Staying at Anderlecht or departing for Stoke City on loan is a key decision for Taylor Harwood-Bellis to make, but it all comes down to where he can get the most minutes to continue his development.

