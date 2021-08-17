English Side 'Join The Queue' For Man City Winger - 'Many' Clubs Are Interested

Manchester City youngster Morgan Rogers is a target for Championship side Bournemouth, according to the latest reports.

Rogers is one of City’s most highly-rated players within their academy system, and the winger looks poised for a move away from the club this summer in a bid to gain first-team experience.

The young winger featured in several matches for Pep Guardiola’s side throughout pre-season, and his speed and ability to carry the ball past opposing defenders was fiercely apparent.

However, despite his potential, it appears that Rogers will need to leave the club on loan this summer to experience first-team football.

Fortunately for the winger, he does not lack potential suitors.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola fitness update on Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan

READ MORE: Man City boss' honest assessment of Tottenham defeat

According to Alan Nixon of the Sun, Bournemouth are “in the queue” for Manchester City’s Morgan Rogers, while Nixon also notes that there are “many” clubs interested in signing the player.

The source states that any move for Rogers this summer will likely be a loan deal, and the player is described as a “top prospect” who could thrive in the Championship.

This suggests that Rogers, like so many others, will benefit immeasurably from a year in the notoriously physical division.

Along with being a target for Bournemouth, Morgan Rogers has also been strongly linked with a move to Nottingham Forest this summer.

READ MORE: Harry Kane hoping for progress in Man City switch THIS WEEK

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez makes honest admission of 2020/2021 performances

Ahead of a potential move, The Nottingham Post has reported that the youngster was spotted in the crowd at The City Ground, as Forest were defeated 2-1 by Bournemouth on Saturday.

Manchester City are understood to rate Morgan Rogers highly.

However, with the high number of forwards at the club, it appears that Rogers will need to leave the club during the ongoing transfer window should he wish to play first-team football next season.

With the latest information seeming to indicate that Rogers is set to leave the club on loan this summer, it's perhaps noteworthy that like many players before him, a loan spell in the Championship could prove to be immensely beneficial for the players’ long-term development.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra