English Side 'Make Enquiry' About Permanent Move for Manchester City Winger

Manchester City winger Luke Bolton has generated interest from Championship club Barnsley over a permanent transfer in the final days of the January transfer window, according to a new report.

Luke Bolton’s senior Manchester City career has so far been characterized by a series of loan spells. The 22-year-old has endured loan stints at the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, Dundee United and Luton Town - with varying degrees of success.

The Stockport-born youngster is yet to make an appearance for his boyhood club and at present, the possibility of a run-out in the first-team seems highly unlikely.

According to a report by Football Insider, Barnsley are understood to have made an ‘enquiry’ to take Luke Bolton on a permanent basis to the Championship.

While it never makes for great viewing to see a local lad on the verge of departing the club, it also must be pointed out that the Englishman has made just six appearances for Manchester City's U-23 side this season.

Phil Foden’s rise to superstardom despite being a year younger to Bolton, as well as fellow academy stars Cole Palmer and James McAtee being in and around the first-team squad, could help argue that Bolton has fallen by the wayside at the Etihad Stadium.

A winger by trade, the Manchester City academy graduate is also capable of operating as a full-back, which points to his brilliant versatility - a trait greatly admired by first-team manager Pep Guardiola.

However, it is also key to have an incredible technical and tactical understanding of the game - aspects that the England U-20 international may well develop over time.

As things stand, a move to the Championship could give Luke Bolton a new lease of life to reinvigorate his career.

