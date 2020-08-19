SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Entourage of Kalidou Koulibaly reveal update on reported Man City bid - PSG and Manchester United 'should not be excluded'

Freddie Pye

After a morning of consistent reports surrounding a proposed new offer from Manchester City for Kalidou Koulibaly, the player's entourage have rejected the claims that there has been an acceleration in negotiations, according to the latest reports from Italy.

It was suggested throughout Wednesday morning that all the parties involved in negotiations were heading closer towards an agreement. Some outlets stated the agreed fee could be €70 million before achievable bonuses, while others stated that not only was there an agreement with the player but also that the aforementioned fee would be deemed 'acceptable' by Aurelio de Laurentiis.

According to information from RaiSport as relayed by CalcioNapoli24, Kalidou Koulibaly's entourage have stated that there is still no offer of €70 million from Manchester City. Napoli themselves are holding back on the alleged 'acceleration' over the last few hours.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite earlier suggestions, it has been clarified by RaiSport that the operation to sign Kalidou Koulibaly will not be completed 'within a few hours'. In fact, and possibly more worryingly from Manchester City fans, it is claimed that as long as there is no agreement, the inclusion of other teams such as PSG and Manchester United, should not be excluded.

City Xtra understand that despite the backtracking from RaiSport, Manchester City do remain confident that a deal can be completed and that the intention is to secure the signing of the 29-year-old within the next 10 days.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City monitoring Brazilian wonderkid - discussions with representatives already taken place

Manchester City are reportedly monitoring the development of Santos 'wonderkid' Alison Matheus (16).

Jack Walker

Man City's pursuit of centre-back enters 'decisive week' as club drop their valuation

Sources in France claim that Man City are ready to relaunch their transfer assault for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly - with a bid of €70M plus €10M in bonuses imminent.

Jack Walker

Exclusive: Man City set target timeframe for the completion of Kalidou Koulibaly transfer

Manchester City are 'confident' of completing the signing of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, and have set a timeframe as to when they intend on completing the signing by, City Xtra understand.

Freddie Pye

Kalidou Koulibaly to Man City could be completed in 'a matter of hours' - player agrees to five-year deal

Kalidou Koulibaly's transfer to Manchester City could be completed 'in a matter of hours' according to reports on Wednesday morning, with the player and his agent coming to an agreement with the Premier League side over personal terms.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'moving' to trigger buy-back clause of former midfielder

Manchester City are reportedly 'moving' to trigger the clause in the contract of Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, allowing Pep Guardiola to bring the player back to Manchester for £25 million.

Jack Walker

Man City 'reach agreement' over Kalidou Koulibaly salary - intending to raise offer in excess of €70M

Manchester City are seemingly closing in on the signing of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, with several reports from Italy providing significant developments on the situation including a reported agreement on a salary for the Senegalese international.

Freddie Pye

A Quarter-Final exit, a statue for David Silva, and Joao Felix to City - The City Xtra Podcast | #10

We're back with another episode of The City Xtra Podcast! In this week's episode we look at Manchester City's disappointing exit in the Champions League, the statue announcements for David Silva and Vincent Kompany, and whether a move for Joao Felix could still be alive...

City Xtra

Man City 'show more interest' than Man United in Jack Grealish race - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #23

As the transfer window rolls on, it was a slower day in Manchester City transfer news. A pair of veterans have left the club, including one club legend. Nevertheless, we still have updates on the Kalidou Koulibaly saga, as well as stories involving City making a move for a young English starlet.

Adam Booker

Reports from France claim Man City have moved closer to landing Pep Guardiola's #1 target

Manchester City have taken a huge step towards signing Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, after reports claimed the Italian side have dropped their asking fee for the Senegal star.

markgough96

"He has surprised everyone" - Bundesliga manager talks Pep Guardiola's tactics in the Champions League

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has come to the defence of City manager Pep Guardiola, after the Catalan came in for some heavy criticism following Lyon's defeat of the Premier League side in the Champions League.

Adam Booker