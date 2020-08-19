Entourage of Kalidou Koulibaly reveal update on reported Man City bid - PSG and Manchester United 'should not be excluded'

After a morning of consistent reports surrounding a proposed new offer from Manchester City for Kalidou Koulibaly, the player's entourage have rejected the claims that there has been an acceleration in negotiations, according to the latest reports from Italy.

It was suggested throughout Wednesday morning that all the parties involved in negotiations were heading closer towards an agreement. Some outlets stated the agreed fee could be €70 million before achievable bonuses, while others stated that not only was there an agreement with the player but also that the aforementioned fee would be deemed 'acceptable' by Aurelio de Laurentiis.

According to information from RaiSport as relayed by CalcioNapoli24, Kalidou Koulibaly's entourage have stated that there is still no offer of €70 million from Manchester City. Napoli themselves are holding back on the alleged 'acceleration' over the last few hours.

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite earlier suggestions, it has been clarified by RaiSport that the operation to sign Kalidou Koulibaly will not be completed 'within a few hours'. In fact, and possibly more worryingly from Manchester City fans, it is claimed that as long as there is no agreement, the inclusion of other teams such as PSG and Manchester United, should not be excluded.

City Xtra understand that despite the backtracking from RaiSport, Manchester City do remain confident that a deal can be completed and that the intention is to secure the signing of the 29-year-old within the next 10 days.

