Entourage of Man City star hold 'talks' with potential suitor over possible move - exchange deal open

The possibility of an exchange deal between Manchester City and Juventus over Gabriel Jesus and Paulo Dybala has been addressed and discussed as a genuine possibility, according to the latest information from Italy on Tuesday.

The Premier League outfit are known to be in the market for a new forward this summer, with the announcement of Sergio Aguero's departure from the club upon the expiry of his contract confirmed just recently.

Although Etihad officials have been linked with high-end market options such as Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, the finances discussed could pose as a possible hurdle for any potential move - thus forcing the club to refocus and turn their attention to less expensive targets.

According to the latest reports from Italy, Manchester City could propose Gabriel Jesus to Juventus in exchange for Argentine forward Paulo Dybala - who has just over a year left on his current deal and is yet to progress in talks over fresh terms with the Old Lady.

As per Calciomercato, as translated by Sport Witness, Juventus want to make Dybala available in the upcoming summer market, should there be no progress in renewal talks over the coming months. This would be to prevent the club from losing the player on a free transfer just months later.

Journalist Graziano Campi provides an even more interesting possibility, and suggests that talks of an exchange involving Gabriel Jesus are already being entertained by the entourage of the Brazilian forward.

Speaking to Top Calcio24, Campi says, "Watch out for Manchester City, who must replace [Sergio] Agüero. [Paulo] Dybala could go to City in exchange for Gabriel Jesus, whose entourage has already had a few talks with Juve."

It is difficult to foresee a scenario where Manchester City would listen to offers for Gabriel Jesus, with the feeling around the club being that the Brazil international is one of a few players being lined up for renewed terms - following in the footsteps of Kevin de Bruyne.

City officials are determined to tie down their key figures to long-term contracts to retain their market value, and protect them for what some are describing as the next phase of the Pep Guardiola rebuild.

Gabriel Jesus joins the likes of John Stones, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling as the key names being prepared for new contracts.

