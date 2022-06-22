Report: Raheem Sterling Moves Closer To Chelsea, But A Liverpool Return Was His First Choice

Raheem Sterling will decide his future in the coming weeks. The winger has to choose between a new contract with Manchester City, or a move to his home city London with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

Chelsea may be Raheem Sterling's new destination, but it has been reported that Liverpool was initially the club he wanted to join.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jacque Talbot reports that Raheem Sterling was eager on moving back to the club he broke into English football with, Liverpool. FootballTransfers report that Sterling enquired about the possibility of a move back to Merseyside, but was knocked back by the hierarchy at Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola would be eager not to improve Liverpool with a player the quality of Raheem Sterling, and see a move to Chelsea as less threatening to Manchester City on a competitive level.

Liverpool have since went out and paid €80million on Darwin Nunez, but that may have so easily been their former player if Manchester City had of given the green light on the move.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Raheem Sterling now looks to either commit his long term future to Manchester City, or move to Chelsea where he will be guaranteed first team football every week.

Where will Raheem Sterling be next season?

