Eric Garcia plans revealed after Pep Guardiola aims to 'seduce' player into staying at Man City

Since his refusal to sign a new contract earlier this year, and his public desire to return to boyhood club Barcelona, Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia has still somewhat retained his place in Pep Guardiola’s starting line-ups - including a start in the opening Champions League clash of the new campaign against group rivals Porto.

Barcelona and City were unable to come to an agreement for the transfer of the young defender open deadline day of the summer transfer window, so Garcia is now very likely to leave for free at the end of this season, when his current deal at the Etihad Stadium expires.

Although Pep Guardiola has made no secret of his desire for the 19 year-old to stay at the Premier League side, Eric Garcia plans to resist all of the manager and Manchester City’s efforts to ‘seduce’ him this season by returning to Barcelona next year, reports Martin Blackburn in an exclusive for the Sun.

It is also reported that Eric Garcia has informed friends that he plans to return ‘home’ in January or next summer for free, and has made his decision for 'personal reasons'. The Spanish defender continues to keep John Stones out of the starting line-up, however with the England defender edging closer to full fitness, it remains to be seen who ranks higher in the pecking order for Pep Guardiola.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra