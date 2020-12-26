NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search
Eric Garcia will not leave Man City in January unless one condition met - no 'pressing desire' to sell two defenders

Eric Garcia will not leave Man City in January unless one condition met - no 'pressing desire' to sell two defenders

Eric Garcia and Oleksandr Zinchenko will not be leaving Manchester City in the January transfer window unless one condition is met, according to the latest reports on Saturday morning.
Author:
Publish date:

Eric Garcia and Oleksandr Zinchenko will not be leaving Manchester City in the January transfer window unless one condition is met, according to the latest reports on Saturday morning.

Both players have been linked with moves away from the club in the upcoming transfer market, with game time coming few and far between under Pep Guardiola this season. 

For the Catalan defender, a move to his former club Barcelona has been on the agenda for coming up to a year, while Zinchenko on the other hand may simply seek game time after falling below Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Mendy in the left-back pecking order.

fc-porto-v-manchester-city-group-c-uefa-champions-league (6)

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Eric Garcia will be staying at Manchester City in January unless a potential suitor produces a 'suitable' bid. Ornstein continues by stating it is the same story with Oleksandr Zinchenko. It is suggested that City do not have a 'pressing desire' to move on either player.

Given the fixture congestion that could strike the club over the course of January and into February, Manchester City may feel it to be a wise decision to retain both players for the purposes of squad depth.

Barcelona however, in the case of Eric Garcia, may wish to strike a deal which would secure the services of the Spanish centre-back for the 2020/2021 campaign.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

48881274
Transfer Rumours

Eric Garcia will not leave Man City in January unless one condition met - no 'pressing desire' to sell two defenders

OR
Match Coverage

The Opposition Report: Newcastle United (PL)

PT
Match Coverage

Phil Foden keeps his place, Aymeric Laporte dropped for John Stones! - Predicted XI: Man City vs Newcastle United (PL)

EVS
Match Coverage

Everything You Need To Know: Man City vs Newcastle United (Premier League)

bayer-04-leverkusen-v-fc-bayern-muenchen-dfb-cup-final (2)
Transfer Rumours

Bundesliga left-back's agent 'open' to negotiations with Man City - update provided on reported negotiations

manchester-city-v-tottenham-hotspur-premier-league-11
News

Man City announce four positive Covid-19 tests

48881274
Transfer Rumours

Arsenal target move for Man City defender - hoping to conclude deal next summer

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park on April 14, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
News

Man City star provides food for two homeless women in heartfelt act of kindness

atalanta-bc-v-acf-fiorentina-serie-a
Transfer Rumours

Man City ‘keeping tabs’ on Serie A midfielder – could consider approach next summer