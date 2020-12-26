Eric Garcia will not leave Man City in January unless one condition met - no 'pressing desire' to sell two defenders

Eric Garcia and Oleksandr Zinchenko will not be leaving Manchester City in the January transfer window unless one condition is met, according to the latest reports on Saturday morning.

Both players have been linked with moves away from the club in the upcoming transfer market, with game time coming few and far between under Pep Guardiola this season.

For the Catalan defender, a move to his former club Barcelona has been on the agenda for coming up to a year, while Zinchenko on the other hand may simply seek game time after falling below Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Mendy in the left-back pecking order.

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Eric Garcia will be staying at Manchester City in January unless a potential suitor produces a 'suitable' bid. Ornstein continues by stating it is the same story with Oleksandr Zinchenko. It is suggested that City do not have a 'pressing desire' to move on either player.

Given the fixture congestion that could strike the club over the course of January and into February, Manchester City may feel it to be a wise decision to retain both players for the purposes of squad depth.

Barcelona however, in the case of Eric Garcia, may wish to strike a deal which would secure the services of the Spanish centre-back for the 2020/2021 campaign.

