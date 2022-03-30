"Erling Goes to City!" - Journalist Makes Major Claim on the Future of Erling Haaland Amid Manchester City and Real Madrid Interest

A journalist has made a major claim concerning the next destination for Erling Haaland this summer, amid continued reporting surrounding the future of the Norway international striker.

The last few weeks and months have been nothing short of relentless when it comes to various news reports speculating the future of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, and where the player could possibly end up ahead of next season.

At the very front of the queue for the striker, as has been the case since the player's availability became clear, are La Liga giants Real Madrid and the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

However, while both clubs put forward very competitive financial packages to the 21 year-old, as well as his team of representatives including super-agent Mino Raiola, the final decision from the player has always seemed in the balance.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo That is until now, as one journalist speaking on Spanish television on Wednesday appears to have suggested that Erling Haaland may have already signalled his intentions to join one of the aforementioned sides in the coming months. IMAGO / Bildbyran According to the information of Rafa Almansa, speaking on El Chiringuito TV, Erling Haaland has already decided on the Etihad Stadium and Manchester City as his destination of choice heading into the summer. Almansa told the TV station, as per their social media channel, "A person from Marbella who has been with Alfie Haaland tells me that Erling (Haaland) goes to (Manchester) City." IMAGO / Bildbyran

While the nature and source of the claim may seem questionable, many will already be familiar with the fact that Erling Haaland and his father Alfie own a home in Marbella and often spend their time away from club duties in the Spanish city.

Nevertheless, following the failed pursuits of Tottenham's Harry Kane and the now Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, Manchester City fans certainly have plenty of reasons to remain cautious until the player is seen physically holding up the sky blue shirt.

Erling Haaland is however expected to formalise his decision, and a public statement from Borussia Dortmund may even arrive prior to the formal announcements from the Norway striker's new club - depending on the relationships at hand come the time.

