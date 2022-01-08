Skip to main content
Erling Haaland Anticipating Manchester City Transfer Offer Ahead of Summer Window

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has ‘assumed’ that Manchester City will come in with an offer for him in the summer transfer window, as per a report from Spain.

Haaland’s name has continued to invite speculation around a possible transfer in the summer of 2022, with the 21-year being the most sought-after striker in Europe at present.

In addition, and perhaps one of the main reasons behind the widespread interest in the player, the Norwegian international’s £64 million release clause is set to activate in the summer - alerting top European clubs such as Manchester City and Real Madrid.

As per an new report from MARCA journalist Mario Cortegana, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Erling Haaland has ‘assumed’ that Manchester City will come in with an offer for him at the end of the ongoing season.

“He (Erling Haaland) has assumed that he has the Premier League giants after him and (Pep) Guardiola’s team are looking for a striker”, revealed Cortegana.

This update comes after it was reported by the Athletic that Manchester City are planning to conduct meetings with the player’s representatives in the ‘weeks and months’ ahead. to discuss a potential switch to the Etihad in 2022.

Read More

However, Cortegana has reiterated the fact that at present, Erling Haaland may have his heart set elsewhere, in spite of being aware of the interest from the Etihad Stadium and the club's officials.

It is also worth mentioning that despite Manchester City being right in the mix on multiple fronts without a traditional number nine this season, it is believed that Pep Guardiola ‘admires’ the 21-year old as an option for his side in the summer.

The Borussia Dortmund superstar would fit the bill for the Premier League champions, cementing his reputation as one of Europe’s most lethal goalscorers since his move to the Bundesliga in 2020.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be focused on monitoring the developments around Erling Haaland’s future, as bringing him through the door in the summer could elevate this Manchester City to its most complete version yet.

