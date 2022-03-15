Erling Haaland Could Make Important Demand in Potential Manchester City Contract

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland is likely to push for the inclusion of a release clause in his contract if he does take up a new challenge elsewhere ahead of the upcoming season, according to a new report.

The Sky Blues are the leading contenders to sign the 21-year-old forward from Borussia Dortmund subject to the activation of a £63 million release clause, with Real Madrid and Barcelona amongst the interested parties.

It was reported last week that Manchester City have a blockbuster deal worth £100 million - including agent fees and a signing-on bonus - lined up for Erling Haaland, whose current deal at the Signal Iduna Park will expire in 2024.

Furthermore, it is believed that the Premier League champions are confident on agreeing a deal which will saw the Norway international line up for Pep Guardiola in Manchester next season with the possibility of Haaland moving on from City to join Real Madrid at the end of his contract.

IMAGO / Eibner According to the latest information of Martin Blackburn of The Sun, an ever-reliable source close to the club, Erling Haaland is expected to ask for a release clause to be written into his contract if he does take up a new challenge at the end of the season. IMAGO / Michael Weber A release clause is likely to be wanted by the forward's camp to keep Haaland's options at the end of his time at his next club should he leave Dortmund this summer, keeping in mind various reports have cited the young attacker's desire of playing in Spain at some point in his career. IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur As things stand, Manchester City remain cautious about their chances of securing the arrival of Haaland despite being the clear frontrunners in the race for the young marksman.

It has been revealed that the Blues are ready to meet Borussia Dortmund's £63 million release clause plus the hefty agent fees and signing-on bonus - which will see the Premier League leaders splash out a sum reaching £100 million for Haaland's services.

While there are figures within Haaland's camp who are favouring a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona, the young forward - whose father played for City - has strong ties to the club he supported as a kid, which could see him heading to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

It is also worth noting that although super agent Mino Raiola will play a key role in lining up a deal for Haaland, the striker and his father, Alf-Inge, are driving his next move and are likely to have the final say in where the former Red Bull Salzburg man plays next season.

