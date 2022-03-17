Erling Haaland Expected to Join Manchester City and Become Highest-Paid Premier League Player, Say Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are saying that they now expect Erling Haaland to join Manchester City this summer, in a deal that would make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League, according to the Times.

The latest information continues on a positive upwards trend in regards to the coverage on Erling Haaland's future - a trend leading towards the Etihad Stadium being the player's next club.

On Wednesday evening, it was reported by Christian Falk of BILD that Borussia Dortmund officials now believes that Erling Haaland has agreed to a move to Manchester City - in one of the strongest indications that behind the scenes, a deal is more advanced than it may seem in public.

Following on from that development, a new report from Constantin Eckner in the Times has highlighted the main details of a deal amid the continued suggestion that Dortmund see their star man heading to Manchester City.

While sources elsewhere have reported figures significantly higher, Constantin Eckner says that the overall financial package from Manchester City for Erling Haaland could be worth upwards of £170 million.

This is however dependant on the length of the player's contract - with one report suggesting he would only sign on for three-years initially, a signing-on fee, and fees payable to the player's agent, Mino Raiola.

The former RB Salzburg man has long been Manchester City's number one target in the striker position, ever since it was realised within the Etihad that any deal for Harry Kane would be too difficult to achieve from both a financial sense and a negotiation standpoint given the approach adopted by Tottenham chief Daniel Levy.

From the viewpoint of City fans, there has always been some level of confidence on securing Erling Haaland, with the player having strong affiliations with the club through his support for the side that stemmed through his father Alfie - a former Manchester City player.

While there may still be some work to go before Erling Haaland is pictured clutching a Manchester City shirt upon signing for the club, all reports at present would indicate that the player is only heading in one direction.

