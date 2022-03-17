Erling Haaland Expected to Join Manchester City and Become Highest-Paid Premier League Player, Say Borussia Dortmund
The latest information continues on a positive upwards trend in regards to the coverage on Erling Haaland's future - a trend leading towards the Etihad Stadium being the player's next club.
On Wednesday evening, it was reported by Christian Falk of BILD that Borussia Dortmund officials now believes that Erling Haaland has agreed to a move to Manchester City - in one of the strongest indications that behind the scenes, a deal is more advanced than it may seem in public.
Following on from that development, a new report from Constantin Eckner in the Times has highlighted the main details of a deal amid the continued suggestion that Dortmund see their star man heading to Manchester City.
According to the information of Eckner writing in the Times, Erling Haaland is expected to join Manchester City this summer, after being offered a salary package that would make him the Premier League’s highest-paid player.
This is reportedly according to Erling Haaland's present employers, Borussia Dortmund.
As previously reported by the Daily Mail earlier in the week, 'financial incentives' seem to have been the decisive factor, with the Times highlighting talk of wages in excess of £500,000 per week.
Eckner also discusses information that has previously been highlighted elsewhere, as it is reported that Txiki Begiristain held talks with representatives of the 21-year-old in February and were 'confident' of persuading him to choose them over Real Madrid.
While sources elsewhere have reported figures significantly higher, Constantin Eckner says that the overall financial package from Manchester City for Erling Haaland could be worth upwards of £170 million.
This is however dependant on the length of the player's contract - with one report suggesting he would only sign on for three-years initially, a signing-on fee, and fees payable to the player's agent, Mino Raiola.
The former RB Salzburg man has long been Manchester City's number one target in the striker position, ever since it was realised within the Etihad that any deal for Harry Kane would be too difficult to achieve from both a financial sense and a negotiation standpoint given the approach adopted by Tottenham chief Daniel Levy.
From the viewpoint of City fans, there has always been some level of confidence on securing Erling Haaland, with the player having strong affiliations with the club through his support for the side that stemmed through his father Alfie - a former Manchester City player.
While there may still be some work to go before Erling Haaland is pictured clutching a Manchester City shirt upon signing for the club, all reports at present would indicate that the player is only heading in one direction.
