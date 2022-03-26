Erling Haaland Growing 'Restless' With Wait for Real Madrid Move Following HUGE Manchester City Offer

Reports in the Spanish media say that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland prefers a move to Real Madrid over Manchester City, but Carlo Ancelotti's side are concerned about financing the transfer.

The Norway international is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects seen in Europe in recent years, and it is expected that the forward will leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

To date, Haaland has 80 goals to his name in 82 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga side and boasts a Champions League record of 23 goals in 20 appearances including his exploits at former side Red Bull Salzburg.

While reports in the English and German media have largely claimed that the Norway international is most likely to join Manchester City, the Spanish media represents a dissenting voice.

The 21-year-old's recent injury troubles are also allegedly undermining Real Madrid's enthusiasm, with the club still suffering from injury problems that have plagued big money signings in Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard over the years.

These doubts have prompted Haaland to grow a 'little restless' over his wish to move to Madrid, with the player preferring a move this summer but the club in favour of a deal in 2023.

AS are quoted saying: "The question is to know if (Haaland) will withstand the pressure that Manchester City, his father and (agent Mino) Raoila are exerting on him or if his desire to play in white is so strong that he follows the (Kylian) Mbappe route," as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are indeed able to finance a move for Haaland given their desire to land Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with Manchester City looking set to close a deal for the Borussia Dortmund superstar at present.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube