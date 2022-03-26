Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Growing 'Restless' With Wait for Real Madrid Move Following HUGE Manchester City Offer

Reports in the Spanish media say that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland prefers a move to Real Madrid over Manchester City, but Carlo Ancelotti's side are concerned about financing the transfer.

The Norway international is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects seen in Europe in recent years, and it is expected that the forward will leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer. 

To date, Haaland has 80 goals to his name in 82 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga side and boasts a Champions League record of 23 goals in 20 appearances including his exploits at former side Red Bull Salzburg.

While reports in the English and German media have largely claimed that the Norway international is most likely to join Manchester City, the Spanish media represents a dissenting voice.

Haaland Pre-Match Cover

This includes a recent report from Spanish media outlet AS, as relayed by Sport Witness, which asserts that the forward prefers to join Real Madrid.

Haaland New 2

However, it has been claimed the La Liga giants are baulking at the €200 million fee which will be required to fund the transfer in its totality, including the €75 million release clause, agent fees and commissions.

Haaland new 3

Additionally, Haaland would reportedly command a salary of around €25 million per year. 

It was reported this week that the striker's camp rejected a sensational offer worth €600,000-per-week from Manchester City last week - a deal which would have seen the Norwegian's net annual salary at the Etihad Stadium reach around €27-28 million.

The 21-year-old's recent injury troubles are also allegedly undermining Real Madrid's enthusiasm, with the club still suffering from injury problems that have plagued big money signings in Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard over the years.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

These doubts have prompted Haaland to grow a 'little restless' over his wish to move to Madrid, with the player preferring a move this summer but the club in favour of a deal in 2023.

AS are quoted saying: "The question is to know if (Haaland) will withstand the pressure that Manchester City, his father and (agent Mino) Raoila are exerting on him or if his desire to play in white is so strong that he follows the (Kylian) Mbappe route," as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are indeed able to finance a move for Haaland given their desire to land Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with Manchester City looking set to close a deal for the Borussia Dortmund superstar at present.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Manchester CityReal Madrid

Mahrez x Rodri x JG vs United Away
Transfer Rumours

Barcelona Eyeing Manchester City Talisman As Potential Ousmane Dembele Successor Following Initial Contact With Forward

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
Sterling Jesus Cover
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Forward Being Monitored By Juventus Ahead of Julian Alvarez Arrival and Potential Erling Haaland Signing

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
imago1010205083h
News

Manchester City and Liverpool Fans to Receive 100 Return Bus Services from the FA for Cup Semi-Final

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1010513464h
News

Ajax Defender Reveals Preference to Man City Transfer Over Barcelona Due to 'Less Than Good Period' for La Liga Side

By Edward Burnett4 hours ago
imago1002836681h
News

Sergio Aguero Addresses Questions on Manchester City's 'Dip in Form'

By Srinivas Sadhanand22 hours ago
Haaland new 3
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Rejects €600K-Per-Week Manchester City Offer Amid Real Madrid and Barcelona Interest

By Vayam LahotiMar 25, 2022
Haaland New
News

Ilkay Gundogan Gives Green Light for Erling Haaland Move to Manchester City And Makes Major Pep Guardiola Claim

By Vayam LahotiMar 25, 2022
City players cover Everton Away 2
News

Manchester City Announce March Player of the Month Award Nominees

By Vayam LahotiMar 25, 2022