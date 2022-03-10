Erling Haaland Hands Manchester City Major Advantage in Pursuit of Borussia Dortmund Striker

A new report has claimed that Manchester City are now leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland next summer, with the player potentially handing the Premier League club a significant advantage over other suitors.

The world waits with bated breath to discover where Erling Haaland’s next destination lies, with the 21-year old being the most sought-after commodity in Europe at present, and ever since his Bundesliga switch in 2020.

With a recent report by GOAL claiming that the striker is expected to inform Borussia Dortmund of his decision regarding his future this month, it seems as though the situation is likely to be cleared up in a matter of weeks.

This week however, a major update arrived from Spanish media, revealing that a potential move to the Etihad Stadium may just be where his heart lies after all.

As per a new report by Mundo Deportivo, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City have an ‘advantage’ in the race to sign Erling Haaland, with the player holding a desire to work under Pep Guardiola, despite fancying life in Spain.

The report further states that the Norwegian superstar’s agent Mino Raiola and Barcelona president Joan Laporta are ‘good friends’, and as such, it is well within the realms of possibility that the agent nudges his client towards a move to Camp Nou.

However, it has been reiterated that Erling Haaland could sensationally ‘overrule’ Mino Raiola in this instance, as the power to make the ‘final decision’ ultimately lies in his hands.

With Manchester City being the pinnacle of global football both on and off the pitch, all the signs certainly put Pep Guardiola’s side in the driving seat to sign Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022.

