Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Hands Manchester City Major Advantage in Pursuit of Borussia Dortmund Striker

A new report has claimed that Manchester City are now leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland next summer, with the player potentially handing the Premier League club a significant advantage over other suitors.

The world waits with bated breath to discover where Erling Haaland’s next destination lies, with the 21-year old being the most sought-after commodity in Europe at present, and ever since his Bundesliga switch in 2020.

With a recent report by GOAL claiming that the striker is expected to inform Borussia Dortmund of his decision regarding his future this month, it seems as though the situation is likely to be cleared up in a matter of weeks.

This week however, a major update arrived from Spanish media, revealing that a potential move to the Etihad Stadium may just be where his heart lies after all.

Haaland new 3
Haaland New 2
Haaland New

As per a new report by Mundo Deportivo, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City have an ‘advantage’ in the race to sign Erling Haaland, with the player holding a desire to work under Pep Guardiola, despite fancying life in Spain.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report further states that the Norwegian superstar’s agent Mino Raiola and Barcelona president Joan Laporta are ‘good friends’, and as such, it is well within the realms of possibility that the agent nudges his client towards a move to Camp Nou.

However, it has been reiterated that Erling Haaland could sensationally ‘overrule’ Mino Raiola in this instance, as the power to make the ‘final decision’ ultimately lies in his hands.

With Manchester City being the pinnacle of global football both on and off the pitch, all the signs certainly put Pep Guardiola’s side in the driving seat to sign Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1010478867h
News

Fernandinho Says the Manchester City Academy Prospects 'Know Exactly What They Have to Do' to Make it Into the First-Team

By Adam Booker25 minutes ago
imago1010475848h
News

"It's a Good Sign' - Pep Guardiola Encouraged by Manchester City's Champions League Progress

By Adam Booker38 minutes ago
imago1010475009h
News

Pep Guardiola Offers Fresh Concerns on Fitness of Manchester City Duo Ahead of Crystal Palace Clash

By Harry Winters11 hours ago
imago1010474223h
News

Fernandinho Provides Update on His Manchester City Future After Champions League Stalemate

By Harry Siddall11 hours ago
Carson Ederson
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City 0-0 Sporting Lisbon (Agg: 5-0, Champions League)

By Edward Burnett12 hours ago
City players cover 4
Match Coverage

Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon (Champions League)

By Vayam Lahoti15 hours ago
Mahrez vs Utd Home
News

"You Are Mistaken..." - Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Downplays His Role in Riyad Mahrez's Goalscoring Form

By Adam Booker16 hours ago
Pep Norwich City
News

Pep Guardiola Admits Respect for the Job Being Done at Sporting CP Ahead of Champions League Tie

By Srinivas Sadhanand18 hours ago