Report: Erling Haaland Has A €200million Release Clause

There is arguably nobody in world football who's had a better start to their respective campaign than Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

The Norway striker has been in blistering form this season, scoring 20 goals in just 13 games in all competitions thus far.

And his outstanding start to life in Manchester has led to the 22-year-old already being linked with a move away from the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

Reports in Spain have claimed that the Norwegian has a special release clause in his contract that would allow him to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.

These reports were vehemently denied by City manager Pep Guardiola, who stated: “It’s not true. He has no release clause for Real Madrid or any other team. It’s not true. What else can I say?”

While it may be true that Haaland doesn't have a release clause in his contract specific to Los Blancos, that doesn't mean there is no clause in his contract at all.

Per Pol Ballus of The Athletic, it appears that the striker does indeed have a release clause in his contract that will come into effect in 2024.

The Athletic's report states that the clause is worth €200million and will depreciate in value as his contract runs down.

According to Ballus, the clause can be activated by any club outside of the Premier League.

Effectively, this means that none of City's league rivals will be able to sign Haaland. However, this doesn't rule out a move from Real or potentially their rivals Barcelona.

But for the time being, Haaland is understandably very happy with his current employers and it's hard to see that changing for as long as City continue to be successful.

While many clubs may be able to meet the release clause in a few years' time, the bigger challenge would be convincing Haaland to join their club.

If, as is expected, The Cityzens go on to dominate the Premier League and finally secure European silverware, it would be difficult to imagine Haaland being desperate to leave the club.

