Skip to main content
Report: Erling Haaland Has A €200million Release Clause

IMAGO / Sportimage

Report: Erling Haaland Has A €200million Release Clause

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has a €200million release clause in his current deal, according to a report.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

There is arguably nobody in world football who's had a better start to their respective campaign than Manchester City's Erling Haaland. 

The Norway striker has been in blistering form this season, scoring 20 goals in just 13 games in all competitions thus far. 

And his outstanding start to life in Manchester has led to the 22-year-old already being linked with a move away from the club.  

Erling Haaland

Reports in Spain have claimed that the Norwegian has a special release clause in his contract that would allow him to join Spanish giants Real Madrid. 

These reports were vehemently denied by City manager Pep Guardiola, who stated: “It’s not true. He has no release clause for Real Madrid or any other team. It’s not true. What else can I say?”

While it may be true that Haaland doesn't have a release clause in his contract specific to Los Blancos, that doesn't mean there is no clause in his contract at all. 

Per Pol Ballus of The Athletic, it appears that the striker does indeed have a release clause in his contract that will come into effect in 2024. 

The Athletic's report states that the clause is worth €200million and will depreciate in value as his contract runs down. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Ballus, the clause can be activated by any club outside of the Premier League. 

Effectively, this means that none of City's league rivals will be able to sign Haaland. However, this doesn't rule out a move from Real or potentially their rivals Barcelona. 

But for the time being, Haaland is understandably very happy with his current employers and it's hard to see that changing for as long as City continue to be successful. 

While many clubs may be able to meet the release clause in a few years' time, the bigger challenge would be convincing Haaland to join their club. 

If, as is expected, The Cityzens go on to dominate the Premier League and finally secure European silverware, it would be difficult to imagine Haaland being desperate to leave the club. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Jack Grealish shoots in Manchester City's win against FC Copenhagen
Match Coverage

Where To Watch: FC Copenhagen v Manchester City

By Jake Mahon
Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji  and Bernardo Silva celebrate a Manchester City goal against Manchester United
Match Coverage

Team News & Predicted Line-up: Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

By Jake Mahon
Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Among 'Top Favourites' To Sign Jude Bellingham

By Jake Mahon
Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle United
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Only Real Threat To Newcastle United Over Bruno Guimaraes

By Harri Burton
Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Keen On Bringing Former Chelsea Prospect To Manchester City

By Harri Burton
Joao Cancelo
Match Coverage

Manchester City Go Top Of The Premier League Table

By Elliot Thompson
Joao Cancelo
Match Coverage

Watch: Joao Cancelo Opens The Scoring Against Southampton

By Elliot Thompson
Rodri, Manchester City
Match Coverage

Manchester City Vs Southampton; Confirmed Line-Ups

By Elliot Thompson