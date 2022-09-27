Report: Erling Haaland Has 'Private Chat' With Jude Bellingham

The fight to secure Jude Bellingham's signature next summer is already heating up.

The 19-year-old has been linked with several of Europe's elite clubs at this early stage of the season, including Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City after he has impressed greatly in his three seasons at Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham was signed by the German club in 2020 from boyhood side Birmingham City for a fee believed to be around £25million- a sizeable transfer fee considering he was just 17 years old at the time and had only completed one full season of football in the Championship.

IMAGO / Moritz Müller

But it became evident early on that Dortmund had made a very smart choice in signing the youngster, who adapted to Bundesliga football with ease. The England international has performed to an incredible standard in his spell at Signal Iduna Park and is likely to continue to improve, given his young age.

It's fair to say that the fee that the German outfit will now receive for Bellingham in any potential sale will make them a substantial amount of profit on their initial investment.

It was believed that Liverpool were favourites to sign the Englishman after they opted against signing a central midfielder this season in order to wait for Bellingham to become available next summer.

However, according to Mirror Football, Real Madrid are now increasingly confident of signing the England international and could prove to be an obstacle for any side interested in acquiring the 19-year-old's services.

IMAGO / Thomas Frey

But there may be an important factor in the form of a six-foot-five Norwegian that could tempt Bellingham into joining Man City as The Mirror are also reporting that Erling Haaland has told the young midfielder to 'link up' with him at The Etihad next season in a 'private chat'.

The two previously linked up at Bellingham's current employers in Dortmund, where they forged a close relationship both on and off the pitch and are believed to still be close friends.

The prospect of seeing both Haaland and Bellingham at the same club once more is an exciting one for City fans, but a terrifying one for the other 19 clubs in the league.

If The Cityzens managed to add the former Birmingham man to their ranks, they would have two of the brightest prospects in world football in their squad and the club would be primed to dominate the league for years to come.

While it is very hard to determine where Bellingham will choose to move right now, the potential of reuniting with Haaland definitely won't harm City's chances of securing his services.

