Erling Haaland Makes Significant Demand on Length of Potential Manchester City Contract
A flurry of reports from England and Germany over the past week have deemed Manchester City to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund when the 21-year-old's release clause worth £63 million gets activated this summer.
While Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with an interest in the Norway international, it has been reported recently that City have a deal reaching £100 million in place to secure the arrival of the former Red Bull Salzburg star.
While Manchester City are cautious about their chances of completing the signing of the young forward, Haaland is expected to complete a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium 'imminently' following reports from Germany on Wednesday.
According to the latest information of Spanish journalist Pacojo, whose information has been relayed by SER Deportivo, Erling Haaland will favour a move to Real Madrid should the La Liga giants match the financial offer made by Manchester City for the forward.
With the race to land the Norwegian taking pace, Haaland is reportedly looking for a short-term, three-year contract at his next club should he decide to move on from the Signal Iduna Park this summer.
It is also worth noting that Real Madrid - who were initially tagged as the leading contenders to sign the Borussia Dortmund striker - have studied Haaland's medical records and are not concerned about his injury history ahead of what could be a dream move for the Leeds-born star to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Haaland will be made the highest-paid player in England should he sign for City - with a salary in excess of £500,000 per week mooted in a recent report - which would see the young forward surpass the wages offered to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Cristiano Ronaldo.
It is worth noting that Haaland's release clause worth around £63 million must be activated before April 30, 2022 - as reported by German newspaper BILD earlier this week - though such claims have since been denied on social media by former footballer and Norwegian journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft.
It was mentioned recently by reliable sources close to the Premier League champions that Haaland is expected to ask for a release clause to be written into his contract if he does take up a new challenge at the end of the season.
While there are figures within Haaland's camp who are favouring a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona, the young forward - whose father played for City - has strong ties to the club he supported as a kid, which could see him heading to the Etihad Stadium this summer.
It is also worth noting that although super agent Mino Raiola will play a key role in lining up a deal for Haaland, the striker and his father, Alf-Inge, are driving his next move and are likely to have the final say in where the former Red Bull Salzburg man plays next season.
