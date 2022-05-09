Erling Haaland Medical Details Revealed as Manchester City Doctors Meet Borussia Dortmund Striker

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland travelled to Brussels on Monday to undergo a medical ahead of an imminent move to Manchester City, according to a new report.

Manchester City are edging ever close to securing the arrival of Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland on a reported five-year deal after having held negotiations with the Norwegian's camp for months.

Several well-placed sources have confirmed that an announcement to confirm the much-awaited transfer is imminent and could even be made as early as this week, keeping in mind Borussia Dortmund play their final home game of the Bundesliga campaign against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

The 21-year-old is set to be offered a lucrative deal with a reported weekly wage in the vicinity of £300,000-per-week that will put him alongside Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, and Kevin De Bruyne as one of the highest earners at the Etihad Stadium.

Earlier today, the German outfit allowed Erling Haaland to leave the Borussia Dortmund camp for 'personal reasons', with many speculating that was the time the player flew out to take a step closer to signing for the Premier League champions.

All that is left now is for Manchester City to pay the €75 million release clause, and for the Norway international to sign his reported five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium. Then, it is expected that the two clubs will officially announce the completion of the transfer.

Erling Haaland has got an incredible goalscoring record thus far in Germany. In 88 Bundesliga appearances, the 21 year-old has scored a staggering 85 goals and propelled himself on the world stage.

His signing is expected to end the long-standing search for Sergio Agüero's successor, who left the club last summer for FC Barcelona upon the expiry of his Manchester City contract, after a decade of incredible service.

