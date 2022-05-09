Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Medical Details Revealed as Manchester City Doctors Meet Borussia Dortmund Striker

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland travelled to Brussels on Monday to undergo a medical ahead of an imminent move to Manchester City, according to a new report.

Manchester City are edging ever close to securing the arrival of Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland on a reported five-year deal after having held negotiations with the Norwegian's camp for months.

Several well-placed sources have confirmed that an announcement to confirm the much-awaited transfer is imminent and could even be made as early as this week, keeping in mind Borussia Dortmund play their final home game of the Bundesliga campaign against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

The 21-year-old is set to be offered a lucrative deal with a reported weekly wage in the vicinity of £300,000-per-week that will put him alongside Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, and Kevin De Bruyne as one of the highest earners at the Etihad Stadium.

imago1011741268h

According to a new report by Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato, Erling Haaland was accompanied by doctors representing Manchester City when he travelled to the Erasmus Hospital in Brussels, Belgium on Monday to complete his medical ahead of his imminent transfer.

imago1011897092h

The clinical striker passed the various medical examinations and has already arrived back in Dortmund, DH les Sports + report.

imago1011693352h

The same outlet goes on to reveal that the reason Brussels was chosen as his medical destination was purely down to speed, geographical convenience, and trying to avoid media attention.

Earlier today, the German outfit allowed Erling Haaland to leave the Borussia Dortmund camp for 'personal reasons', with many speculating that was the time the player flew out to take a step closer to signing for the Premier League champions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

All that is left now is for Manchester City to pay the €75 million release clause, and for the Norway international to sign his reported five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium. Then, it is expected that the two clubs will officially announce the completion of the transfer. 

Erling Haaland has got an incredible goalscoring record thus far in Germany. In 88 Bundesliga appearances, the 21 year-old has scored a staggering 85 goals and propelled himself on the world stage.

His signing is expected to end the long-standing search for Sergio Agüero's successor, who left the club last summer for FC Barcelona upon the expiry of his Manchester City contract, after a decade of incredible service.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011897092h
News

Erling Haaland’s Manchester City Medical Date Revealed

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1011741268h
News

Borussia Dortmund Release Erling Haaland From First-Team Duties With Manchester City Deal Imminent

By Freddie Pye2 hours ago
imago1008578991h
Match Coverage

How To Watch Wolves vs Manchester City (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011432553h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By City Xtra3 hours ago
Ferna Fulham 2
News

Fernandinho Backing Manchester City Youngsters to Deliver Amid Injury Crisis in Premier League Run-In

By Vayam Lahoti3 hours ago
Sterling Jesus Cover
Transfer Rumours

Arsenal Ready to Explore Possibility of Signing Manchester City Forward This Summer

By Vayam Lahoti4 hours ago
imago1011693483h
News

Manchester City Sources Comment on Latest Erling Haaland Developments

By Freddie Pye5 hours ago
imago1011339606h
News

Paul Pogba's Representatives Contact Manchester City Over Player's Decision Regarding Controversial United Switch

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago