Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Move to Manchester City Looking 'Increasingly Likely' With Real Madrid Prioritising Kylian Mbappe Swoop

Manchester City are looking increasingly likely to secure the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to a new report, as Real Madrid look to close a deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

Despite their January acquisition of River Plate forward Julian Alvarez, Manchester City have been hot in their pursuit of a striker to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure from the club last summer.

The information from various quarters has revealed the Premier League champions are close to agreeing a deal for Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, who is expected to take up a new challenge when his £63 million release clause gets activated at the end of the season.

Haaland Pre-Match Cover

Though Manchester City have widely been tagged as the frontrunners in the race to sign the Norway international, Real Madrid remain in the running to land the 21-year-old whilst pushing to finalise a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

Alf-Inge Haaland

According to Sky Sports, the Blues are looking 'increasingly likely' to pull off the signing of Haaland, especially if Mbappe does go on and complete his highly-anticipated switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Haaland New

Real Madrid are said to be prioritising a move for Mbappe despite figures close to the France international advising him to stay in Paris, where his current contract runs out in the summer.

Therefore, the Spanish side's pursuit of Mbappe is likely to see them losing out on Haaland to Manchester City, who reportedly have a deal in place to capture the Borussia Dortmund forward ahead of an impending decision to be made by the striker's camp on his next destination.

Since Sergio Aguero joined Barcelona on a free transfer last summer, Manchester City have been without a natural striker in the first-team squad and have had to rely on Pep Guardiola's false-nine system in attack, which has them in the running to claim a treble of trophies in May.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The five-time Premier League champions recently sealed a berth in the Champions League semi-final following a 1-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid in the last eight of the competition, with Kevin De Bruyne netting the only goal of the tie in the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium last week.

It is unlikely that a decision on Haaland's future be revealed publicly before the end of the ongoing season, as it remains to be seen who Borussia Dortmund decide to bring in as a replacement for their talisman, with Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi being eyed by the Bundesliga side.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011067282h
News

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Role in Summer Transfer Planning

By Adam Booker30 minutes ago
imago1011309238h
News

Aymeric Laporte Eyeing One of Manchester City's 'Greatest Weeks' as Professionals

By Adam Booker1 hour ago
imago1011072665h
Transfer Rumours

From Italy: Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola An 'Admirer' of Inter Star Defender

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1011288184h (1)
Transfer Rumours

Benfica and Manchester City Involved in 'Ongoing Conversations' Over Highly-Rated Winger

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
Khaldoon : Ferran Cover 2
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Identify Next Priority Position for New Signing AFTER Erling Haaland Deal

By Adam Booker2 hours ago
imago1009598242h
Transfer Rumours

Exclusive: Manchester City and Manchester United to Launch Bids for River Plate Midfielder Enzo Fernandez

By Freddie Pye3 hours ago
imago1011012265h
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Insight into 'Lovely Lad' Jack Grealish After Atletico Madrid Incident Reports

By Srinivas Sadhanand11 hours ago
imago1011269987h
Transfer Rumours

From Germany: Erling Haaland Wants to Join Manchester City With Deal Set to be Completed

By Freddie Pye12 hours ago