Erling Haaland Move to Manchester City Looking 'Increasingly Likely' With Real Madrid Prioritising Kylian Mbappe Swoop

Manchester City are looking increasingly likely to secure the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to a new report, as Real Madrid look to close a deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

Despite their January acquisition of River Plate forward Julian Alvarez, Manchester City have been hot in their pursuit of a striker to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure from the club last summer.

The information from various quarters has revealed the Premier League champions are close to agreeing a deal for Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, who is expected to take up a new challenge when his £63 million release clause gets activated at the end of the season.

IMAGO / Eibner Though Manchester City have widely been tagged as the frontrunners in the race to sign the Norway international, Real Madrid remain in the running to land the 21-year-old whilst pushing to finalise a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe. IMAGO / Michael Weber According to Sky Sports, the Blues are looking 'increasingly likely' to pull off the signing of Haaland, especially if Mbappe does go on and complete his highly-anticipated switch to the Santiago Bernabeu. IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur Real Madrid are said to be prioritising a move for Mbappe despite figures close to the France international advising him to stay in Paris, where his current contract runs out in the summer.

Therefore, the Spanish side's pursuit of Mbappe is likely to see them losing out on Haaland to Manchester City, who reportedly have a deal in place to capture the Borussia Dortmund forward ahead of an impending decision to be made by the striker's camp on his next destination.

Since Sergio Aguero joined Barcelona on a free transfer last summer, Manchester City have been without a natural striker in the first-team squad and have had to rely on Pep Guardiola's false-nine system in attack, which has them in the running to claim a treble of trophies in May.

The five-time Premier League champions recently sealed a berth in the Champions League semi-final following a 1-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid in the last eight of the competition, with Kevin De Bruyne netting the only goal of the tie in the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium last week.

It is unlikely that a decision on Haaland's future be revealed publicly before the end of the ongoing season, as it remains to be seen who Borussia Dortmund decide to bring in as a replacement for their talisman, with Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi being eyed by the Bundesliga side.

