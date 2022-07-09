Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Officially Unveiled As New Manchester City Number 9

Erling Haaland has officially been unveiled as Manchester City's new number nine. The club made the announcement on Twitter today. Haaland takes the shirt number vacated by Gabriel Jesus, after the Brazilian made the switch to Arsenal earlier in the window.

Haaland was brought in to be the number nine Manchester City were missing last season, so it's fitting the Norwegian gets the shirt number.

imago1012603245h

Manchester City made the announcement moments ago on Twitter. The new signings are set to be unveiled tomorrow, with Manchester City fans able to go and watch the players for the first time in their Manchester City shirts. 

Expect an army of Haaland number nine shorts to turn up at the Etihad tomorrow to see their new hero.

Gabriel Jesus is arguably the most successful player to wear the number nine shirt over the past decade. Alvaro Negredo, Nolito and Emmanuel Adebayor have all worn it since 2010. 

Haaland will be hoping he is very successful in the shirt, and will be hoping to hit the ground running at Manchester City.

The Blue's pre-season commences on Monday, with fellow new signings Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega all getting their first chance to meet all their new team-mates.

Will Haaland be successful in the number nine shirt?

