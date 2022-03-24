Erling Haaland Prefers Manchester City Move Over Real Madrid and Barcelona Ahead of Impending Future Decision

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland is in favour of joining Manchester City this summer, according to a new report, which has revealed that the Norwegian is favouring career progression over the most attractive financial offer.

While Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with an interest in the Norway international, it has been reported recently that the Premier League champions have a deal reaching £100 million in place to sign the striker ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Though the Premier League champions are cautious about their chances of completing the signing of the young forward, reports from Germany over the past week have suggested that the 21-year-old forward is expected to complete a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium imminently.

Amidst interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona amongst a series of top European sides, Manchester City have provided a clear career path for Haaland - who may seek a move to Spain at some point in the years to come should he head to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Several figures in the Real Madrid boardroom reportedly believe that Manchester City are closing in on the signing of the Borussia Dortmund forward and have made the better financial offer to secure the Norwegian's signature ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sources close to Madrid disclosed last week that Real Madrid have made 'no movement' in advancing their approach for Haaland yet - with a potential operation for the young attacker deemed as 'highly complex'.

It emerged last week that Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all presented offers to Erling Haaland and are awaiting for the forward's decision to be made in the weeks to follow.

However, Borussia Dortmund head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl recently rubbished such claims by stating that there is not precise date or time for Haaland to make a decision on his future despite reports in recent weeks.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube