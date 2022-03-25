Erling Haaland Rejects €600K-Per-Week Manchester City Offer Amid Real Madrid and Barcelona Interest
A flurry of reports from several sources based in England and Germany over the past week have deemed Manchester City to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund when the 21-year-old's release clause worth £63 million gets activated this summer.
While Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with an interest in the Norway international, it has been reported recently that the Premier League champions have a deal reaching £100 million in place to sign the striker ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.
It was reported this week that Haaland - while yet to make a concrete decision on his next club - is keen to progress further in his career and is keen to avoid agreeing to the most lucrative financial offer on the table.
According to Spanish newspaper AS, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge and agent Mino Raiola rejected an offer from Manchester City - including a weekly salary of €600,000 - for the Borussia Dortmund forward last week.
It has further been claimed that while Haaland declined City's lucrative offer last week, he has not 'definitively' refused the approach made by the Blues, as it remains to be seen where the youngster's future lies beyond the ongoing campaign.
While Manchester City have clear plan for the Norwegian, Haaland's camp are reportedly carrying out extensive due diligence on the striker's next step ahead of what is undoubtedly a huge impending decision for the Borussia Dortmund superstar's career.
Haaland's camp have also commissioned data analysis to explore what the best route would be for the youngster in the immediate future, with the former Red Bull Salzburg man holding the belief that his next move will play a key role in his ambitions of being the best player in the world.
Though City are reportedly cautious about their chances of completing the signing of the young forward, reports from Germany over the past week have suggested that the 21-year-old forward is expected to complete a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium imminently.
Several figures in the Real Madrid boardroom have been led to believe that City are closing in on the signing of the Borussia Dortmund forward and have made the better financial offer to secure the Norwegian's signature ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.
Read More
However, Borussia Dortmund head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl recently rubbished such claims by stating that there is not precise date or time for Haaland to make a decision on his future despite reports in recent weeks.
While there are figures within Haaland's camp who are favouring a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona, the forward - whose father played for City - has strong ties to the club he supported as a kid, which could see him heading to the Etihad Stadium this summer.
It is also worth noting that although super agent Mino Raiola will play a key role in lining up a deal for Haaland, the striker and his father, Alf-Inge, are driving his next move and are likely to have the final say in where the former Red Bull Salzburg man plays next season.
Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube