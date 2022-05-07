Erling Haaland Set to Join Manchester City With Terms Now Agreed

It has now been reported that Erling Haaland will join Manchester City this summer, with Pep Guardiola's side having agreed terms with the Norwegian goalscorer's representatives and are ready to pay his release clause.

As Manchester City lived to rue their missed chances against Real Madrid as they crashed out of the Champions League yet again, talk around the club’s vacant striker spot became one of the biggest topics of post-match discourse.

With City heavily linked with adding Erling Haaland to their ranks this summer, fans and pundits came to the conclusion that the lethal striker’s presence in front of goal would have booked the Premier League champions’ place in a second Champions League final in a row.

While images of the Manchester City forwards missing a host of gilt-edged opportunities continue to haunt the club’s fanbase, new information has revealed that Pep Guardiola’s side may finally get their hands on the clinical Norwegian in the summer of 2022.

IMAGO / Moritz Müller As per a report by Will Unwin of the Guardian, Erling Haaland is set to join Manchester City, as the English giants have now agreed terms with their transfer target’s representatives and are ready to pay his £63 million release clause ahead of next season. IMAGO / Moritz Müller This update aligns with recent reports about the developments of the potential mega-transfer, as the Telegraph had also claimed that the Borussia Dortmund striker is ‘expected’ to sign for Manchester City, regardless of where Pep Guardiola’s future lies after his contract expires in 2023. IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

Spanish outlet COPE had also reported about how the 21-year old considered the Premier League leaders’ offer as the ‘best’ of all the proposals, including from other interested clubs such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Interestingly, it has also been stated recently that Puma are in ‘pole position’ to become the striking sensation’s sponsor, and are pushing their expected client-to-be to put pen to paper at the Etihad Stadium.

With a majority of the speculation pointing towards Erling Haaland switching yellow for sky blue this summer, the biggest deal of the summer may actually see Manchester City emerge as victors.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube