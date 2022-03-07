Erling Haaland Set to Make Decision on Borussia Dortmund Future THIS Month Amid Manchester City And Real Madrid Interest

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland will make a decision on his future at some point in March, with Manchester City and Real Madrid considered the frontrunners for his signature, according to a new report.

As the clock ticks up towards one full year since Sergio Aguero departed Manchester City as the club's all time leading goal-scorer, the Etihad club are still yet to sign his direct replacement.

Since Aguero's exit from the Etihad Stadium, the Premier League champions have drawn links to the likes of Harry Kane, Dusan Vlahovic and Cristiano Ronaldo, though they are seriously weighing up a swoop for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old, who has a release clause in the vicinity of €75 million that gets activated at the end of the campaign, has cemented his status as the hottest prospect on the market ahead of the summer window.

As hinted by Jan Aage Fjortoft of ESPN - a figure understood to have close ties to Erling Haaland and his family - the race to sign the Norwegian has come down Real Madrid and Manchester City with Haaland poised for a move to either Spain or England if he leaves Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

It has been mentioned that Haaland and his representatives will come to a final decision on his future within the month of March, with reports suggesting that the Leeds-born star's camp are working to find the best possible destination for the marksman past the ongoing season.

Despite reports claiming that officials from Barcelona have held meetings with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola in recent weeks, the Catalan giants' interest in the young forward is seen as more of a 'spin' than anything else.

