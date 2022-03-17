Erling Haaland Set to Make Manchester City Decision WITHIN 10 Days Amid Real Madrid and Barcelona Interest

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is expected to make a decision on his future beyond the ongoing season within the coming 10 days amid from Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona, according to reports.

A flurry of reports from several sources based in England and Germany over the past week have deemed Manchester City to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund when the 21-year-old's release clause worth £63 million gets activated this summer.

While Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with an interest in the Norway international, it has been reported recently that City have a deal reaching £100 million in place to secure the arrival of the former Red Bull Salzburg star.

While Manchester City are cautious about their chances of completing the signing of the young forward, Haaland is expected to complete a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium 'imminently' following reports from Germany this week.

IMAGO / Eibner According to Spanish journalist and European football expert Guillem Balague, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all presented offers to Erling Haaland and are awaiting for the forward's decision to be made in the 10 days to follow. Balague gave an indication on where the three sides stand in the race to sign Haaland in terms of offers made, as he recently said: "The offers are pretty similar," as quoted by BBC Sport. "None of the clubs wanted it to be about money so they more or less accepted what was asked of them. So the choice is not about money. "The clubs presented their projects, how they are going to play, how they will use him (Haaland) and everybody who is anybody in those clubs has been part of those discussions, including managers and directors. IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur "Staying put at Dortmund is still a possibility and if he (Haaland) does that it means he will stay for another year and then go to Madrid or Barcelona, because ultimately he wants to go to La Liga." Haaland could be made the highest-paid player in England should he sign for City - with a salary in excess of £500,000 per week mooted in a recent report - which would see the young forward surpass the wages offered to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was mentioned recently by reliable sources close to the Premier League champions that Haaland is expected to ask for a release clause to be written into his contract if he does take up a new challenge at the end of the season.

While there are figures within Haaland's camp who are favouring a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona, the young forward - whose father played for City - has strong ties to the club he supported as a kid, which could see him heading to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

It is also worth noting that although super agent Mino Raiola will play a key role in lining up a deal for Haaland, the striker and his father, Alf-Inge, are driving his next move and are likely to have the final say in where the former Red Bull Salzburg man plays next season.

