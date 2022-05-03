Skip to main content

Erling Haaland to Manchester City Now VERY CLOSE Following Agreed Terms With Representatives

It has been revealed in a new report that Erling Haaland's move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the coming summer transfer window is now 'very close', as per one reliable source.

One of the most under-appreciated facets of the Pep Guardiola era at Manchester City has been how the club have been able to find rightful successors for their biggest legends during the Catalan coach's time at the helm.

With the likes of Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and Rodri proving their worth as able successors for Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho, the onus on Manchester City has remained to be able to find an heir to Sergio Aguero’s recently-vacated throne.

A majority of the Manchester City fanbase will hope that the rumours around the Premier League champions all-but finalising a deal for Erling Haaland are true, considering the striking sensation is undoubtedly the best young number nine in Europe.

An exciting revelation from one renowned transfer expert is set to send the blue side of Manchester into a tizzy, as it has now been claimed that the 21-year old’s switch to the Etihad Stadium looks inevitable.

This is as per the latest information provided by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio in an interview with German outlet Wettfreunde, Manchester City’s deal to complete the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund is 'very close’.

This is not the first time that it has been stated that a move for the youngster to Pep Guardiola’s side is imminent, with Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail previously reporting that the club had ‘agreed terms’ with the player’s representatives.

In addition, Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News had also revealed how ‘sources at Real Madrid’ are ‘privately accepting’ that they are set to finish second behind Manchester City in the race to sign Erling Haaland next summer.

David Ornstein of the Athletic had also mentioned that the former RB Salzburg goalscorer had ‘given the green light’ to the transfer to the English giants as well.

With Di Marzio’s claims also backed up and supported by other reliable sources on previous occasions, all signs point towards Erling Haaland inevitably becoming a Manchester City player.

