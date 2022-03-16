Erling Haaland Trend Leading Towards One Club Amid Continued Links to Manchester City and Real Madrid

On a day packed with various development on the future of Erling Haaland, a new report from one German newspaper has indicated that a particular trend suggests the player is on his way to Manchester City.

Last month, it was reported by GOAL that Erling Haaland would make a final decision on his future in the month of March, and that would tally with the flurry of reports from all of Spain, Germany and England in the last few weeks.

With speculation going into overdrive about the Norwegian’s potential move to Manchester City, it seems as though the youngster may have already earmarked the Etihad Stadium as his destination of choice to particular quarters.

Pep Guardiola’s side are certainly set to reciprocate the interest from the side of Team Haaland, with one report claiming that they are willing to ‘improve’ any offer for the striking sensation’s signature that is put forth by fellow suitors Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

In fact, just this week, journalists Jack Gaughan and Craig Hope of the Daily Mail had reported that Manchester City were willing to finalise a deal for the Norwegian international that involved a total financial outlay in the region of £100 million.

A separate report from the Mail also speculated the wage structure that Manchester City are open to making, with the suggestion being that the player could become the highest-paid player in the Premier League, receiving a staggering £500,000-a-week.

With the incredible sporting project being put into action at the Etihad Stadium, combined with the financial muscle at hand, it is unsurprising to discover that Erling Haaland could be leaning towards a move to Manchester City next summer.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube