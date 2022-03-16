Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Trend Leading Towards One Club Amid Continued Links to Manchester City and Real Madrid

On a day packed with various development on the future of Erling Haaland, a new report from one German newspaper has indicated that a particular trend suggests the player is on his way to Manchester City.

Last month, it was reported by GOAL that Erling Haaland would make a final decision on his future in the month of March, and that would tally with the flurry of reports from all of Spain, Germany and England in the last few weeks.

With speculation going into overdrive about the Norwegian’s potential move to Manchester City, it seems as though the youngster may have already earmarked the Etihad Stadium as his destination of choice to particular quarters.

imago1010642164h

The latest information from Germany has also backed up this claim, as the 21-year old could well join the blue side of Manchester ahead of next season.

As per a report by German newspaper Kicker, as translated and relayed by Get German Football News, while Erling Haaland has not made a ‘final decision’ on his future, there is a 'trend' towards Manchester City.

imago1010605476h

A recent update had even suggested that apart from the Borussia Dortmund talisman himself, his father and former Manchester City player Alf-Inge Haaland also fancies a move to the Premier League champions for his son.

imago1010606618h

Pep Guardiola’s side are certainly set to reciprocate the interest from the side of Team Haaland, with one report claiming that they are willing to ‘improve’ any offer for the striking sensation’s signature that is put forth by fellow suitors Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

In fact, just this week, journalists Jack Gaughan and Craig Hope of the Daily Mail had reported that Manchester City were willing to finalise a deal for the Norwegian international that involved a total financial outlay in the region of £100 million.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A separate report from the Mail also speculated the wage structure that Manchester City are open to making, with the suggestion being that the player could become the highest-paid player in the Premier League, receiving a staggering £500,000-a-week.

With the incredible sporting project being put into action at the Etihad Stadium, combined with the financial muscle at hand, it is unsurprising to discover that Erling Haaland could be leaning towards a move to Manchester City next summer.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Haaland thinking
Transfer Rumours

Live Transfer News: Real Madrid Decide Against Matching Manchester City Offer for Erling Haaland, 'Intensive' Discussions on Potential £100M Move Within Dressing Room

By Vayam Lahoti40 minutes ago
imago1007319485h
News

Manchester City Exploring Possibility of 'Deepening Partnership' With European Giants

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1002262657h
Transfer Rumours

From Portugal: Manchester City and Sporting Officials 'Informally' Discuss Midfielder at Meeting

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1010602531h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Receive Major Erling Haaland Boost as Real Madrid Decide NOT to Match Financial Offer on the Table

By Freddie Pye4 hours ago
Haaland New
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Players Hold 'Intensive' Erling Haaland Discussions Ahead of Potential Etihad Stadium Transfer

By Vayam Lahoti5 hours ago
imago0047387486h
News

Phil Foden Reveals He ‘Couldn’t Really Believe’ Sergio Aguero’s Comments About Him During Recent Q&A

By Harry Siddall6 hours ago
imago1010605476h
Transfer Rumours

From Germany: Erling Haaland to Manchester City Described as IMMINENT With Club Ready to Pay €75M Release Clause

By Freddie Pye6 hours ago
FMNhCQ5XEAAh73o
News

Riyad Mahrez Reveals Pep Guardiola's Instructions to Manchester City Attackers

By Adam Booker7 hours ago