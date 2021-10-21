Erling Haaland Wage Demands Revealed With €75M Release Clause to be 'Inflated' - Man City, Man United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid 'in the Race'

Erling Haaland's expected wages have been revealed in a new report this week, with the figures almost certain to send shivers down the spines of potential suitors.

The Norway international is expected by many to be on his way out of Borussia Dortmund next summer, largely owing to a release clause that is set to attract a number of suitors from across Europe.

With that being said however, clubs may be set to face a significant hurdle in their pursuit of Haaland - who is widely regarded to be the finest young player in world football at present.

This is according to a new report on Thursday afternoon, that brings to light the staggering finances that the 21 year-old is expecting in wages, as well as the numbers that could also head to the player's representatives.

According to the information of Mark Ogden writing for ESPN, Erling Haaland will command wages of at least £30 million-a-year, if he leaves Borussia Dortmund next summer.

In terms of the potential suitors that could battle for the Leeds-born striker, it's the usual names that are mentioned once again, with ESPN reporting that Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid will all be in the race to sign the player.

It is reported that 'senior figures' from interested clubs have been made aware that Erling Haaland expects a pay deal that would see him earn in excess of £500,000-a-week.

As for the widely reported €75 million release clause that is causing quite a stir across the continent, ESPN report that the fee will be 'inflated' by a 'significant' payment to Haaland's representatives for brokering a deal - including super-agent Mino Raiola.

Manchester City are in desperate need of a new centre-forward, following their failed pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane during the recent summer transfer window, and it is widely expected that Etihad officials will go all-out for a deal next summer.

Among the potential candidates to become the long-term successor to the departed club legend Sergio Aguero are the aforementioned Erling Haaland, Benfica's Darwin Nunez, Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, and perhaps a new attempt for Kane.

