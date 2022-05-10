Skip to main content

Erling Haaland's ACTUAL Release Clause Value Revealed

The accurate figures in Erling Haaland's release clause from Borussia Dortmund have been revealed in a new report, as Manchester City close in on the signing of the Norwegian forward this week.

Manchester City are believed to be on the verge of securing the highly-anticipated arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund after holding talks with the 21-year-old's representatives for months.

Haaland was reported to have completed a medical in the company of doctors representing Manchester City in Brussels on Monday, with several sources revealing the Blues are likely to confirm the signing of the forward in the days to follow.

It has been widely believed for the past 12 months that Haaland has a release clause in his existing Borussia Dortmund contract worth around £64 million that could be activated should he decide to move on at the end of the season.

However, a new report emerging on Tuesday has revealed the actual value of Haaland's release clause, with expectations that the switch will be made official in the coming hours.

The ever-reliable Pol Ballus and Paul Hirst of The Times have highlighted that while it was believed the clause was worth £64.2 million (€75 million), the actual value is just over £51 million (€60 million). 

Moreover, it has been stated that with agents fees and bonuses included, the net cost of the deal will reach around £85.6 million.

More to follow.

