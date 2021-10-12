Erling Haaland’s Agent to Hold Talks with Man City in January Over Summer Move

Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola is set to hold talks with Manchester City in January over a summer move.

Manchester City's pursuit of a striker has been well documented.

In the summer transfer window, the club's long-winded attempts to sign Harry Kane ended with the England captain remaining in North London.

Even a last-minute attempt to capture Cristiano Ronaldo was quashed when local rivals Manchester United completed a homecoming.

However, one name that's been on everyone's lips in the past 12 months has been Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has scored a remarkable 68 goals in 67 games for the Black and Yellow.

According to Constantin Eckner of the Times, Haaland's agent Mino Raiola is set to hold talks with Manchester City in January over a potential summer move.

The 21-year old is top of the club's transfer targets.

His father - Alfie - is also good friends with Bjorn Gulden - Norwegian chief executive of Puma, who intends to sign Erling Haaland when his endorsement contract with Nike ends in January.

Exciting news for Manchester City fans, who have been wanting to see the void left by Sergio Agüero since his departure to Barcelona in the summer filled by a world-class forward.

Only 21, Haaland's youth means he has the potential to grow into an even more prolific striker.

Maybe under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

