Key Erling Haaland Representative in Favour of Manchester City Transfer Amid Uncertainty Surrounding Borussia Dortmund Future

Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge Haaland is hinging towards a switch to the Etihad Stadium in the summer for his son should he leave Borussia Dortmund, according to a new report.

The Borussia Dortmund superstar is arguably the most sought-after player in world football currently, with a host of elite European clubs ready to queue up for his signature in the summer.

Manchester City have been widely reported as being one of the sides keen to sign the Norwegian as the rightful heir to Sergio Aguero’s throne following the latter's departure from the club last summer.

And all the recent noise surrounding Haaland's future in Germany and Real Madrid's interest in landing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain have suggested that a move to the Etihad Stadium for the striker may just be on the cards.

As per a report by Football Insider, Manchester City are said to be in ‘pole position’ to sign Erling Haaland, with the forward's father Alf-Inge Haaland believed to have advised his son to join the English giants.

Moreover, a source close to the Premier League champions has revealed that Pep Guardiola as well as those within amongst the Manchester City hierarchy are understood to be ‘big admirers’ of Haaland.

In addition to this, it has been mentioned that the Abu Dhabi ownership are said to willing to support officials at the Etihad Stadium in their ‘concerted pursuit’ of the young sensation's services in the summer.

It has further been stated that Manchester City are the ‘most likely’ of the top European clubs such as Real Madrid and PSG to convince Haaland to put pen to paper at the Etihad Stadium ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

With Alf-Inge Haaland’s three-year stint at Manchester City and an understanding that the Etihad side have transformed into a global powerhouse under Pep Guardiola, it could well be the case that the marksman's father sees how the move makes sense on all levels.

The prospect of a boyhood fan as well one of the most ruthless strikers in world football joining Manchester City's star-studded squad is truly the stuff of dreams for the club's fanbase and would prove to be an even scarier proposition for the rest.

