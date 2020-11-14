SI.com
Erling Halend revealed as 'genuine target' for Man City - three other players identified as possible transfer targets

City Xtra

The fantastic world of Manchester City transfer rumours appears to be kicking back into full swing, just weeks after the summer market came to a close in early October. This time, there's more information on three positions, and three names that are being targeted by Etihad officials.

Despite the signing of three players in the summer, it does appear as though there is still plenty more work to be done in a player recruitment sense, both from the way the team have performed in the opening months of the season and from the contractual situations of certain players this year.

According to the latest reports from transfer insider Dean Jones via Eurosport, sources are 'indicating' that Manchester City will look for another centre-back, and while it is 'possible' they look at the situation in January, it is 'more likely' they wait until summer unless a new injury or problem arises.

This story aligns with previous reports from Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go Podcast, who claimed that City had identified Villarreal's Pau Torres has a possible recruit ahead of next summer. However, it is somewhat interesting that the club who have just signed Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake would be on the hunt for another player in the exact same position. A possible hint at future departures?

wolverhampton-wanderers-v-manchester-city-premier-league (11)

There is also further developments on the central midfield situation. With Fernandinho set to leave the club at the end of the current season, and the sporadic struggles faced by Rodrigo and Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City may deem it necessary to recruit in such a position. Dean Jones reports that they are 'continuing to monitor' the position, with eyes on Douglas Luiz’s impressive displays at Aston Villa and the possibility of bringing him back to the club.

Manchester City did of course include a buy-back clause into the deal that took Douglas Luiz to Villa Park for £15 million - some outlets report that the clause stood at £25 million in the 2020 summer transfer window, and £30 million in the 2021 market.

fbl-eng-pr-aston-villa-liverpool

Possibly the most exciting position is that of the striker role. While there remains uncertainty surrounding the future of Sergio Aguero, the attentions of the club will almost certainly be fixed on who comes in as the long-term successor to the Argentine. Two names stand out, and two names have been reported for the longest period of time, with Dean Jones providing updates on said names.

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez is one figure Manchester City reportedly feel 'could fit well', while Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is also a 'genuine target'. The Norwegian forward is viewed as the 'all-action front man' who will ensure the goals do not dry up in the coming years. Jones states that 'fresh enquiries' can be expected to at the start of the year.

fbl-ger-bundesliga-leipzig-dortmund (1)

Clearly, there is plenty to get excited about from a Manchester City point of view as we edge towards 2021, however whether that excitement turns into anxiousness due to the ongoing doubt over Pep Guardiola's immediate future we will have to wait and see.

