European Championships Delay Man City's Pursuit of Primary Full-Back Target

The European Championships have halted Manchester City’s pursuit of Sporting's teenage left-back Nuno Mendes, according to Simon Mullock of the Mirror.

Nuno Mendes has been closely linked with Manchester City in recent weeks, as Pep Guardiola looks to finally solve his left-back woes in this summer’s transfer window.

Manchester City’s pursuit of the highly-rated 18 year-old, who played 35 times for Sporting Lisbon last season, has reportedly been put on hold until July, due to the European Championships and Portugal's aims of retaining their crown.

The Mirror reported over the weekend that Portugal's manager Fernando Santos had told Nuno Mendes that he must forget about potential transfers this summer, and instead focus on helping Portugal in their attempts to secure a second consecutive Championship.

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva has two offers for summer move from Spain

READ MORE: Man City set to make staggering offer for Bundesliga star

Nuno Mendes is part of a star-studded Portugal squad for the tournament, with Manchester City players including Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias reportedly part of a charm offensive to try and help convince the teenager of a move to the Premier League Champions.

The 18 year-old has a £60.1 million release clause in his contract, and Manchester City’s interest in the player has been widely reported, despite Sam Lee of the Athletic recently reporting that the Blues would not necessarily push the boat out for a left-back in the £50 million-£60 million bracket.

READ MORE: Barcelona identify two current stars for potential swap deals with City

READ MORE: Man City have 'already made an offer' for Premier League star

Manchester City’s decision not to activate the release clause of Nuno Mendes prior to the tournament could also offer Real Madrid the opportunity to try and sign the player according to the report, with the Blues potentially at risk of facing competition for the teenager's signature, dependent on his performances at Euro 2020.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra