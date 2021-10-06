European Giants Target Man City Star in January Loan - Wages Unlikely to Cause Problems Despite Financial Struggles

Raheem Sterling is being targeted by Barcelona in a loan deal during the upcoming January transfer window, according to the latest reports.

Sterling is at a pivotal point in his Manchester City career.

It was reported by Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday afternoon that the Premier League champions 'need to make a decision' on the former Liverpool forward's future in the coming months.

Despite being indispensable to Pep Guardiola since his arrival in Manchester, Raheem Sterling has recently found himself in and out of the team on a regular basis - and that has brought his position into question.

Sterling's current Etihad deal runs out in 2023, and it is expected by Romano that if an extension is not sorted out this season - specifically before May 2022, then the player has got 'serious chances' of leaving Manchester City next summer.

Now, according to the information of Darren Lewis writing for the Mirror, Raheem Sterling is being targeted by Barcelona for a January loan move to the Camp Nou as his Etihad future falls deeper into question.

The La Liga club have freed up money on their staggering wage bill in recent months, through the transfers of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain and Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid, meaning Sterling’s salary is unlikely to be an issue, should he be interested in a switch.

If the England international is still out of the side come January, then there would be a real chance he could assess his options and speak to some interested clubs - which is seemingly just Barcelona at the moment.

The Catalan side have recently announced they are over $1.5 billion in debt, and so despite the freeing up of funds during the previous summer transfer window, a deal to bring Raheem Sterling to the Camp Nou would be extremely difficult.

