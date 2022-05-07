Skip to main content

European Rivals Given 'Clear Advantage' Over Manchester City in Race to Sign Paul Pogba

Clubs around Europe have been handed a 'clear advantage' over Manchester City in the race to sign Paul Pogba, according to a recent report.

Around a month ago, club captain Fernandinho stunned fans and journalists alike when he announced he intends to leave Manchester City this summer, upon the expiry of his contract. 

Yes, I want to play," he told reporters before a Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, "I will go back to Brazil, for sure. I've decided with my family, it's the most important for me.”

Since then, reports have been swirling about who could replace the legendary Brazilian, who has dedicated nearly 10 years of incredible service to East Manchester. 

One name that has come onto the radar in the last 24 hours is current Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba.

The French World Cup winner is also out of contract this summer and is unlikely to extend his stay with the Red Devils. Various clubs have been linked with picking the 29-year-old up on a free transfer - including City.

imago1010411456h

Martin Blackburn from the Sun has confirmed the current Premier League champions' interest in signing Pogba.

imago1010538103h

During talks for Erling Haaland - who is also expected to join City - the midfielder's name has also cropped up. However, he would demand a contract in excess of the £165,000 a week he earns at United.

imago1010167646h

As previous sources have reported, City would not be able to negotiate any deal with the player until July 1st, when he becomes a free agent.

The Sun adds that under current FIFA rules, clubs in Europe have been able to speak to the player and his representatives since January, so have been given a 'clear advantage' over City in the race for his signature. 

Other clubs interested in Pogba are Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, who are reportedly willing to pay the French international the weekly wages he is demanding. 

Whether City are able to convince Pogba to switch, however, remains to be seen - but the player has certainly kept all his options open.

